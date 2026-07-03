Santi Cazorla retires after two-decade career, bows out with boyhood club Real Oviedo

Asturias [Spain], July 3 (ANI): Former Arsenal and Spain midfielder Santi Cazorla has announced his retirement from professional football, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable career spanning more than two decades.

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According to Goal.com, the 41-year-old called time on his playing days after helping his boyhood club, Real Oviedo, secure promotion to La Liga, completing an emotional full-circle journey at the club where his football story first began.

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Cazorla confirmed his decision through an emotional message on social media, describing it as the most difficult decision of his career while reflecting on the highs, setbacks and ultimate return to where it all started.

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"We think life goes in circles until we realise that some stories never really end. They just take you back to the beginning. Like an 8," Cazorla said, as per Goal.com. "My story didn't begin in a big stadium or under bright lights. It began in Fonciello, on an ordinary field, with a ball and a little boy who only wanted to play soccer. From there, little by little, I found my way and experienced so many beautiful moments."

"I also went through moments I never expected, but I never stopped trying. In the end, I came back. Not to close a chapter, but to feel it again. To remember why I started," he added.

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Widely regarded as one of Spain's most gifted midfielders of his generation, Cazorla enjoyed successful spells with Villarreal, Malaga and Arsenal. During his six seasons in north London, he won two FA Cups and established himself as a fan favourite with his technical brilliance, creativity and versatility.

On the international stage, Cazorla earned 81 caps for Spain and played a key role during the country's golden era, winning the UEFA European Championship titles in 2008 and 2012.

His career was also defined by extraordinary resilience. A devastating Achilles injury threatened to end his playing days after he underwent 10 operations and skin grafts. Despite fears he might never play again, Cazorla made a remarkable comeback to professional football and continued playing into his 40s.

His return to Real Oviedo carried special significance, having left the club as a youngster because of financial difficulties. Helping the Asturian side earn promotion back to Spain's top flight before announcing his retirement marked a fitting conclusion to one of football's greatest comeback stories.

Reflecting on his farewell, Cazorla said, "And now, when everything fades, when the boots are hung up, and the noise turns into silence, everything makes sense. Because the ending wasn't somewhere else. It was at home, in the same place where the magic began. Some stories are never truly over. They stay with you forever. Like an 8 (jersey number). Like infinity."

Cazorla's retirement brings an end to a career celebrated not only for its trophies and achievements, but also for the determination that saw him overcome immense adversity to finish his journey exactly where it began. (ANI)

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