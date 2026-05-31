Santner back in NZ Test squad after recovery from IPL shoulder injury

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): New Zealand have recalled Mitchell Santner to their Test squad for the series against England, kickstarting at Lord's from June 4, after he recovered from a shoulder injury sustained during the Indian Premier League (IPL) while playing for Mumbai Indians.

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The 34-year-old had initially been ruled out of the opening Test at Lord's, as well as the one-off Test against Ireland, after scans revealed a grade-three shoulder injury requiring a month of rehabilitation.

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However, following his recovery, Santner arrived in the UK on Saturday and will join the touring squad ahead of the first Test starting on Thursday at Lord's.

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The 34-year-old spin bowling all-rounder, a crucial cog of the NZ Test line-up, suffered the injury while fielding in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Mumbai Indians (MI), and the franchise had to rope in South African spinner Keshav Maharaj as his replacement.

New Zealand secured an innings victory over Ireland in under three days, with standout bowling performances from Nathan Smith and Blair Tickner, while Daryl Mitchell also contributed with his medium pace.

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Matt Henry missed the match due to a minor hamstring strain and has instead travelled to London alongside Kyle Jamieson and Will O'Rourke to prepare for the upcoming England series.

England, meanwhile, enter the series without having played since the Ashes concluded in January, as coach Brendon McCullum looks to revive their fortunes against his former side, recalling New Zealand's 3-0 defeat in their previous series under his leadership four years ago. (ANI)

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