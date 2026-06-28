DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Saptak Talwar lies tied 5th after two rounds in France

Saptak Talwar lies tied 5th after two rounds in France

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:43 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Pleneuf Val Andre [France], June 28 (ANI): Saptak Talwar moved up into T-5 on the leaderboard at the Blot Play 9 held at Golf Bluegreen de Pleneuf Val Andre this week. Talwar has a two-day score of 5-under par (68-67) and is three shots behind joint leaders Pablo Ereno (68-68) and John Gough (63-69).

Advertisement

Talwar carded a second round of 3-under 67 after registering five birdies against two bogeys in the golf tournament. Talwar began his round on the back nine and picked up three shots in the first four holes after making birdie on the 10th, 11th and 13th holes. He dropped a shot on the 14th hole and was 2-under par at the turn.

Advertisement

The front nine saw Talwar drop one more shot on the sixth hole before making par on the seventh hole and finishing his day off with consecutive birdies on the eighth and ninth holes, a release said.

Advertisement

Gough and Ereno shared the lead heading back into the clubhouse after the second day. The duo have a score of 8-under par and lead the field by one stroke as Charles Huntzinger is in third with a score of 7-under par (66-67), followed by Tom Gueant in fourth with a score of 6-under par (64-70).

Gough carded 1-under 69 on the second day to hold onto the lead. He made four birdies and had three bogeys in the round. Ereno started the day in tied second and became the shared leader after he carded 2-under 68 to equal the 8-under par score of John Gough. Ereno had two birdies, two bogeys and an eagle in his second round. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts