Saptak Talwar lies tied 5th after two rounds in France

Pleneuf Val Andre [France], June 28 (ANI): Saptak Talwar moved up into T-5 on the leaderboard at the Blot Play 9 held at Golf Bluegreen de Pleneuf Val Andre this week. Talwar has a two-day score of 5-under par (68-67) and is three shots behind joint leaders Pablo Ereno (68-68) and John Gough (63-69).

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Talwar carded a second round of 3-under 67 after registering five birdies against two bogeys in the golf tournament. Talwar began his round on the back nine and picked up three shots in the first four holes after making birdie on the 10th, 11th and 13th holes. He dropped a shot on the 14th hole and was 2-under par at the turn.

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The front nine saw Talwar drop one more shot on the sixth hole before making par on the seventh hole and finishing his day off with consecutive birdies on the eighth and ninth holes, a release said.

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Gough and Ereno shared the lead heading back into the clubhouse after the second day. The duo have a score of 8-under par and lead the field by one stroke as Charles Huntzinger is in third with a score of 7-under par (66-67), followed by Tom Gueant in fourth with a score of 6-under par (64-70).

Gough carded 1-under 69 on the second day to hold onto the lead. He made four birdies and had three bogeys in the round. Ereno started the day in tied second and became the shared leader after he carded 2-under 68 to equal the 8-under par score of John Gough. Ereno had two birdies, two bogeys and an eagle in his second round. (ANI)

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