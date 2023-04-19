Sarabjot Singh aces 10m air pistol trials

PTI

New Delhi, April 18

Former world champion and four-time Olympian Manavjit Singh Sandhu used all his experience to win the men’s trap competition in the shotgun national selection trials, which concluded here today.

India international and national record holder Rajeshwari Kumari won the women’s trap T3 (third) trial at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range to boost her confidence ahead of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Shotgun World Cup in Cairo, starting next Tuesday.

India’s most recent World Cup winner Sarabjot Singh of Haryana clinched the men’s 10m air pistol T4 trial, while statemate Anuradha Devi won the women’s air pistol T4 match in Bhopal, where the T3 and T4 rifle/pistol trials also ended.

Sarabjot continued his hot streak at the venue where he had won his career’s first World Cup gold a month back, defeating Punjab’s Arjun Singh Cheema 16-12 in the gold medal match. Anuradha Devi upstaged Palak 17-11 in the women’s section.