icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Sarfaraz Ahmed named Pakistan's Test head coach; Asad Shafiq, Umar Gul take key roles

Sarfaraz Ahmed named Pakistan's Test head coach; Asad Shafiq, Umar Gul take key roles

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:00 PM Apr 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 18 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed the former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed as the head coach of the national men's Test team ahead of next month's two-Test series against Bangladesh.

Advertisement

Former Test regular Asad Shafiq has been appointed the new batting coach, while ex-fast bowler Umar Gul will work as bowling coach in the newly formed Test setup, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Advertisement

PCB also announced a 16-member squad for the Bangladesh Test series, including four uncapped players.

Advertisement

Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais and Ghazi Ghori are the fresh faces included in the touring party. Among them, Ghori is the only player with international exposure, having featured in a solitary ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur recently.

The veteran left-hand batter, Shan Masood, will continue to lead the side, but the support staff around him has undergone a significant overhaul.

Advertisement

Sarfaraz, who retired from international cricket only last month, brings leadership experience, having guided Pakistan to the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 title. He also served as mentor and manager of the Pakistan Shaheens during their tour against England Lions earlier this year.

Shafiq, known for his solidity in the longest format, scored 4,660 runs in 77 Tests, including 12 centuries. Gul, one of Pakistan's most successful fast bowlers across formats, claimed 427 wickets in 237 international appearances.

Preparation for the Bangladesh tour is already underway. Five members of the squad -- Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Ghori, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan -- are currently attending a red-ball conditioning camp at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

The full squad, barring players involved in the latter stages of PSL 2026, will assemble in Karachi for a training camp from April 27 to May 1. Players engaged in the PSL will join once their commitments conclude.

The two-match Test series will start in Dhaka from May 8 to 12, followed by the second Test in Sylhet from May 16 to 20.

Pakistan Test squad for Bangladesh series:

Shan Masood (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Team management:

Naveed Akram Cheema (manager), Sarfaraz Ahmed (head coach), Asad Shafiq (batting coach), Umar Gul (bowling coach), Abdul Saad (fielding coach) Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Grant Luden (strength and conditioning coach), Usman Hashmi (analyst), Syed Naeem Ahmad (media manager), Lt. Col. (r) Usman Anwari (security manager), Dr Wajid Ali Rafai (team doctor) and Muhammad Ehsan (masseur). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts