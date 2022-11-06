Sarfaraz does it again as Mumbai pip Himachal for maiden SMAT

PTI

Kolkata, November 5

Domestic giants Mumbai today won the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy by defeating Himachal Pradesh by three wickets in the summit clash here.

The Mumbai bowlers were right on the money as off-spinner Tanush Kotian (3/15) and medium-pacer Mohit Avasthi (3/21) shared six wickets between them to restrict Himachal Pradesh to 143/8.

Chasing the target, Mumbai had their share of hiccups before Sarfaraz Khan once again showed what he is capable of with an unbeaten 36-run cameo off 31 balls to help his side across the line with three balls to spare.

After Mumbai opted to field, Avasthi drew first blood by getting rid of Himachal wicketkeeper Ankush Bains (4) and Sumeet Verma (8) inside the first five overs.

Off-spinner Kotian (3/15) then claimed two consecutive wickets in the eighth over.