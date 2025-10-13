DT
Home / Sports / SA's Muthusamy outdoes Warne, registers best figures by visiting spinner in Pakistan during 1st innings

SA's Muthusamy outdoes Warne, registers best figures by visiting spinner in Pakistan during 1st innings

ANI
Updated At : 07:25 PM Oct 13, 2025 IST
Lahore [Pakistan], October 13 (ANI): Spinner Senuran Muthusamy outdid Australian legend Shane Warne, registering the best figures by a visiting spinner during the first innings of a Test in Pakistan during the Lahore Test on Monday.

Pakistan started the second day of the Test match at 313/5, with Mohammed Rizwan (62*) and Salman Agha (52*) unbeaten. Muthusamy (6/117) unleashed a collapse, bundling out Pakistan for 380 runs despite scores from Imam Ul Haq (93 in 153 balls, with seven fours and a six), skipper Shan Masood (76 in 147 balls, with nine fours and a six), Rizwan (75 in 140 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Agha (93 in 145 balls, with five fours and three sixes) unbeaten.

He has outdone Warne, who secured a first innings spell of 6/136 against Pakistan at Lahore during the 1994/95 season, as per Wisden.

The best-ever first innings figures by a Pakistani spinner at home are Abdul Qadir (9/56) against England at Lahore in 1986/87. The best figures by a touring spinner, irrespective of the innings in Pakistan, are by Jomel Warrican of the West Indies, taking 7/32 against Multan in 2024-25.

During their first innings, Proteas' skipper Aiden Markram (20 in 37 balls, with a four) had a 45-run stand with Ryan Rickleton. Markram also completed his 3,000 Test runs. In 47 Tests, he has scored 3,013 runs in 85 innings at an average of 36.30, with eight centuries and 13 fifties and a best score of 152.

Proteas was at 80/2, with spinner Noman Ali getting both Markram and Wiaan Mulder out. It was Rickleton who put on a 94-run stand for the third wicket with Tony de Zorzi, and it was Salman who outclassed Rickleton (71 in 137 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) to break the stand. SA was 174/3.

Noman (4/85) caused a collapse for Proteas, leaving them at 200/6, with Zorzi standing tall at 81* in 140 balls, with nine fours and a six to end the day. SA trail by 162 runs and ended the day two at 216/6, with Muthusamy himself occupying the other half of the pitch alongside Zorzi. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

