"Saturday ho ya Sunday har roz apne hi funde": Irfan, Yuvraj, Raina hail India after win over Pakistan in Asian Games final

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 3 (ANI): Former Indian World Cup-winning all-rounders Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan congratulated the men's cricket team after their back-to-back gold medals at the Asian Games.

Team India made history, delivering a double gold in cricket. After the women's team, the men's team beat Pakistan in the gold medal clash by 19 runs at the ongoing Asian Games on Saturday, on the back of heroic efforts from Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Verma and Axar Patel.

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With this, India has secured its 81st Asian Games medal, including its 19th gold to the tally. India has also won 26 silver medals and 36 bronze medals already. Earlier, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led women's team had beaten Sri Lanka by 147 runs to win a gold medal in women's cricket.

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Posting a story on his Instagram, Yuvraj wrote, "Shaabash mundeyo! Well played, the gold is coming home."

Irfan, while congratulating India, wrote, "GOLD it is for Team India. Solid win vs Pakistan yet again. Saturday ho ya Sunday, har roz apne hi funde ;)"

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GOLD it is for Team India. Solid win vs Pakistan yet again. Saturday ho ya Sunday har roz apne hi funde;) 🇮🇳 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 3, 2026

Former Indian middle-order batter Suresh Raina also posted, "GOLD AGAIN! What a performance, what a team, what a victory! @BCCI Congratulations Team India on retaining the Asian Games Cricket Gold! Proud moment for the nation! #TeamIndia #AsianGames2026 #Gold."

GOLD AGAIN! 🥇🇮🇳 What a performance, what a team, what a victory! 💙@BCCI Congratulations Team India on retaining the Asian Games Cricket Gold! 🏆 Proud moment for the nation! 🇮🇳#TeamIndia #AsianGames2026 #Gold pic.twitter.com/K5w9dsiNP3 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 3, 2026

India opted to bat first after winning the toss. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's blitz of 15 in nine balls, with two sixes, was a short-lived one, but Abhishek Sharma delivered an explosive fifty, scoring 61 in 28 balls, with three fours and seven sixes.

Ishan Kishan (20) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (21) kept the ship steady, laying down the platform for Tilak (51* in 22 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Shivam Dube (27* in 15 balls, with a four and two sixes) to take India to 211/6, with the pair putting up a 62-run stand for the sixth wicket.

During the chase, Pakistan was down at 39/3, but Hasan Nawaz (96 in 51 balls, with five fours and seven sixes) fought, with Pakistan restricted to 192/6.

Axar Patel and Washington (2/29) delivered sensational spells, while Shivam Dube (2/33) also took two wickets. (ANI)

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