DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Satwik-Chirag continue winning run, beat Alfian-Fikri to lead Group B at World Tour Finals

Satwik-Chirag continue winning run, beat Alfian-Fikri to lead Group B at World Tour Finals

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:40 PM Dec 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Hangzhou [China], December 18 (ANI): India's top men's doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, registered their second successive win at the BWF World Tour Finals 2025, defeating Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri in a thrilling three-game contest at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium on Thursday.

Advertisement

The World No. 3 Indians showed authority and composure to win 21-11, 16-21, 21-11, extending their unbeaten run in Group B and moving into a strong position for a semi-final berth. With two wins from two matches, Satwik and Chirag now lead the group and have built a considerable advantage in points difference, as per a release from the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

Advertisement

Satwik and Chirag were dominant in the opening game, never trailing at any stage as they controlled the rallies and took it 21-11. The Indonesians, winners of the China Open Super 1000 earlier this year despite forming their partnership only in 2025, mounted a fightback in the second game. Although the Indians recovered from an early 8-3 deficit to level at 12-12, they eventually conceded the game 16-21.

Advertisement

The Indian pair responded emphatically in the decider. After brief early exchanges, Satwik and Chirag surged ahead, opening up leads of up to eight points before closing out the match comfortably at 21-11.

They will next face second seeds Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia on Friday in their final group fixture.

Advertisement

Earlier, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty opened their BWF World Tour Finals 2025 campaign with a strong win over China's Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang, defeating them 12-21, 22-20, 21-14 in Hangzhou to gain an early boost in a tough Group B.

Satwik and Chirag are currently ranked third in men's doubles and have secured the BWF World Championship bronze medal, their second World Championship medal, and two runner-up finishes at the Hong Kong Open and the China Masters this year. The star duo was consistent throughout, reaching the semifinals in the Malaysia Open, India Open, Singapore Open, China Open and Denmark Open in 2025. This is their second appearance in the BWF World Tour Finals after 2021. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts