Satwik-Chirag in semifinals

PTI

Basel, March 25

The Indian doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the semifinals of the Swiss Open Super Series 300 event, defeating the Danish pair of Jeppe Bay and Lasse Molhede in three hard-fought games on Friday.

The Indians prevailed 15-21 21-11 21-14 in 54 minutes and will meet the Malaysian pair of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi.

The Indian pair didn't have a great start as they lost the first game easily. They picked up the tempo in the second as they got a seven-point cushion of 11-4 at the halfway break. The Danes fought back but the Indians managed to take the match into decider. The third game started on an even keel but the Indians’ fantastic net play got them a semifinals berth.