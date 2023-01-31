Satwik-Chirag pair pull out of Thailand Open

Bangkok
Commonwealth Games champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will miss the Thailand Open Super 300 tournament after the former failed to completely recover from his hip injury suffered recently. Other prominent Indian names to withdraw are Saina Nehwal and Malvika Bansod.
East London (South Africa)
Deepti shines in win, India ready for tri-series final
Deepti Sharma emerged as the star performer as India tuned up for the women’s T20 tri-series final with a dominating eight-wicket win over West Indies in an inconsequential match here today. Sharma (3/11) put up a clinical show as India restricted West Indies to 94/6 before Jemimah Rodrigues (42 not out) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (32 not out) shone with the bat as India chased down the target in 13.5 overs.
MADRID/Paris
Real Madrid frustrated in draw against Real Sociedad
Battling Real Sociedad survived a pounding at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday when they held Real Madrid to a goalless draw in a frantic LaLiga match. Elsewhere, striker Folarin Balogun equalised deep into stoppage time as Reims earned a 1-1 draw at PSG in their Ligue 1 clash. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
