Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty regain world No. 5 ranking

New Delhi

Star Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty today regained its career-best ranking of world No. 5 following the title-wining run at the Badminton Asia Championship. The duo, which had achieved the No. 5 ranking in December, jumped one spot in the latest BWF rankings.

New Delhi

Rao to prepare report on finalisation of AIFF constitution

The Supreme Court today asked former apex court judge L Nageswara Rao to prepare a comprehensive report on finalising the All India Football Federation’s constitution by July 31 for running sport in the country after taking note of objections to a draft document by various stakeholders including FIFA. The SC considered that Rao would be the best suited for the task as he had undertaken a similar exercise under the orders of the top court relating to the IOA.

Ahmedabad

IWL: East Bengal pick up pace with consecutive wins

East Bengal downed Mata Rukmani FC 2-0 in a Group A match of the Indian Women’s League here today. This was the Kolkata team’s second consecutive victory in three matches after losing the opening encounter against Gokulam Kerala FC. Mousumi Murmu (25th minute) and Rimpa Haldar (73rd) scored for East Bengal.

New Delhi

India U-17 gear up for Real Madrid U-17

The India U-17 men’s team is set to face the Real Madrid U-17s in Madrid, their fourth preparatory game in Spain. India are currently preparing for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup, which is set to be held in Thailand in June. They have been placed in Group D alongside Japan, Vietnam and Uzbekistan. India have played preparatory matches against Atletico de Madrid U-17 (4-1), CD Leganes U-18 (0-2), and Atletico Madrileno (2-1).

Leicester

EPL relegation rivals Leicester and Everton draw

Leicester and Everton remained in serious relegation danger in the English Premier League after their thrilling 2-2 draw. Alex Iwobi’s 54th-minute volley secured a point for Everton, who stayed in next-to-last place with four matches left to play as the team bids to extend its 69-year stay in the top division. Leicester, the league champions only seven years ago, moved out of the bottom-three but only on goal difference ahead of Leeds and Nottingham Forest. — Agencies