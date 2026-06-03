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Home / Sports / Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty withdraw from Indonesia Open 2026 due to former's injury

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty withdraw from Indonesia Open 2026 due to former's injury

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ANI
Updated At : 02:40 PM Jun 03, 2026 IST
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Jakarta [Indonesia], June 3 (ANI): Indian badminton doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have withdrawn from the Indonesia Open 2026 tournament owing to the former's injury. Notably, the Indian duo retired from their men's doubles first-round match against Malaysia's Aaron Tai and Kang Khai Xing at the Indonesia Open 2026 on Wednesday.

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The Badminton Association of India (BAI), in a statement on Wednesday, confirmed that Satwiksairaj and Chirag have withdrawn from the Indonesia Open 2026 due to Satwik's injury. The statement further noted that the pair will now focus on recovery and rehabilitation ahead of upcoming tournaments, with the association wishing the shuttler a speedy recovery.

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"Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have withdrawn from the POLYTRON Indonesia Open 2026 due to the former's injury. The pair will now focus on recovery and rehabilitation as they prepare for the important tournaments ahead. We wish Satwik a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing the duo back on court soon," reads the BAI statement.

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Notably, the star pair's campaign ends after having arrived in Jakarta with solid form behind them. The Satwik-Chirag duo ended their two-year drought on the BWF World Tour, having won the Singapore Open men's doubles title last week.

It was their first World Tour triumph since the Thailand Open two years ago. The Indian doubles pair registered a come-from-behind win over Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Fikri in the men's doubles final. They dominated the summit clash after losing the opening game against the third-seeded Indonesian pair to win 18-21, 21-17, 21-16 in an hour and 13 minutes to become the first Indian doubles combination to clinch the Singapore Open.

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With the Satwik-Chirag pair out of the tournament, India's Indonesia Open campaign now rests in the hands of singles player Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty and Kidambi Srikanth, with MR Arjun/Hariharan Amsakarunan being the sole doubles pair left. On the other hand, veteran PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, and Malvika Bansod headline the women's singles category at the tournament for India. The women's doubles include Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand, while the mixed doubles category includes Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde and Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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