Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], December 27 (ANI): Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace as Al-Nassr sealed their 10th straight win in the Saudi Pro League with a 3-0 victory over Al Akhdoud on Saturday, as per Goal.com. Joao Felix also found the net as Al-Nassr moved four points ahead of Al-Hilal at the top of the table, taking 30 points from their first 10 matches of the 2025-26 season.

With the brace, Ronaldo took his overall goals tally to 956, 60 goals ahead of arch-rival Lionel Messi.

Al-Nassr dominated from the opening minutes, putting constant pressure on the Al Akhdoud defence in search of an early breakthrough. After not utilising on a few chances, the hosts finally opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark when Cristiano Ronaldo finished clinically. The goal came from a Joao Felix corner, which Angelo Gomes flicked on at the near post, allowing Ronaldo to tap in from close range at the far post, as per Goal.com.

Just before half-time, Ronaldo completed his brace by doubling Al-Nassr's lead with another classy finish. Marcelo Brozovic carried the ball into the box and passed it to his captain, who flicked it into the net.

Early in the second half, Al-Nassr went close to a third when Kingsley Coman hit the crossbar. Al Akhdoud appealed for a penalty in the 55th minute after Blaz Kramer went down, but a VAR review ruled the striker offside.

Ronaldo thought he had completed his hat-trick in the 66th minute, but the goal was disallowed after VAR showed Sultan Al-Ghannam was offside in the build-up. Joao Felix later sealed the win with a goal late in the match.

The 3-0 victory marked Al-Nassr's 10th straight league win and extended their lead at the top of the Saudi Pro League to four points.

Al Akhdoud's defence held firm for the first 30 minutes, coping well with Al-Nassr's pressure. However, once Ronaldo opened the scoring, they lost their footing and struggled to contain the hosts for the rest of the match. (ANI)

