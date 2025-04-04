Saurabh finishes disappointing 16th

India’s Varun Tomar and Ravinder Singh finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the men’s 10m air pistol final at the season-opening World Cup here on Thursday.

Saurabh Chaudhary, the third Indian fighting for medals, finished 16th in qualification with a score of 577.

Skeet competitions also got underway on the day with the first two rounds of qualifying comprising 25-targets each. India’s Raiza Dhillon in the women’s skeet got off to a perfect 25/25 start and was leading the field.

Two finals are scheduled on Friday when both the men’s and women’s 50m rifle 3 positions medals will be decided.