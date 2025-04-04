DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Saurabh finishes disappointing 16th

Saurabh finishes disappointing 16th

India’s Varun Tomar and Ravinder Singh finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the men’s 10m air pistol final at the season-opening World Cup here on Thursday. Saurabh Chaudhary, the third Indian fighting for medals, finished 16th in qualification with a...
article_Author
PTI
Buenos Aires, Updated At : 08:43 AM Apr 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

India’s Varun Tomar and Ravinder Singh finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the men’s 10m air pistol final at the season-opening World Cup here on Thursday.

Saurabh Chaudhary, the third Indian fighting for medals, finished 16th in qualification with a score of 577.

Skeet competitions also got underway on the day with the first two rounds of qualifying comprising 25-targets each. India’s Raiza Dhillon in the women’s skeet got off to a perfect 25/25 start and was leading the field.

Advertisement

Two finals are scheduled on Friday when both the men’s and women’s 50m rifle 3 positions medals will be decided.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper