Saurabh finishes disappointing 16th
India’s Varun Tomar and Ravinder Singh finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the men’s 10m air pistol final at the season-opening World Cup here on Thursday. Saurabh Chaudhary, the third Indian fighting for medals, finished 16th in qualification with a...
Saurabh Chaudhary, the third Indian fighting for medals, finished 16th in qualification with a score of 577.
Skeet competitions also got underway on the day with the first two rounds of qualifying comprising 25-targets each. India’s Raiza Dhillon in the women’s skeet got off to a perfect 25/25 start and was leading the field.
Two finals are scheduled on Friday when both the men’s and women’s 50m rifle 3 positions medals will be decided.
