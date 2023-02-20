Saurashtra clinch second Ranji title

PTI

Kolkata, February 19

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat returned a match haul of nine wickets, including a 6/85 in the second innings, as Saurashtra thrashed Bengal by nine wickets in the summit clash to clinch their second Ranji Trophy title here today.

Bengal, who were overnight 169/4 in their second essay, folded for 241. Saurashtra chased down the 12-run target in 2.4 overs to wrap up the match with one day and two full sessions to spare.

Saurashtra’s earlier triumph was in the 2019-20 season when they defeated Bengal on the basis of the first innings lead. In the last 10 seasons, they have made the final on five occasions, underlining their consistency. Bengal last won the title in 1998-90 when they defeated a star-studded Delhi at the Eden Gardens.

‘Fitting tribute to Chintu’

Saurashtra skipper Unadkat dedicated the triumph to India veteran Cheteshwar Pujara. “It’s a fitting tribute to one of Saurashtra’s favourite sons, Chintu (Pujara’s nickname),” Unadkat said.

Unadkat, who led the team to three premier domestic titles across formats, said “this era belongs” to Saurashtra. This was their second title this season, having stamped their authority in the One-day format by claiming the Vijay Hazare Trophy in December. “It was important to win this one to prove the dominance and to show everyone that this era, the decade belongs to Saurashtra,” Unadkat said. “Three trophies in three years proves that we have been doing a lot of things right.”

Brief scores: Bengal 174 & 241 (Tiwary 68, Majumdar 61; Unadkat 6/85, Sakariya 3/76); Saurashtra 404 & 14/1.