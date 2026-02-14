DT
PT
Home / Sports / Saurav Ganguly says India is a very good team, hopes India-Pakistan World Cup match will be high-voltage

Saurav Ganguly says India is a very good team, hopes India-Pakistan World Cup match will be high-voltage

ANI
Updated At : 09:40 PM Feb 14, 2026 IST
Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 14 (ANI): Former Indian team captain Sourav Ganguly has expressed hope that the India-Pakistan group clash in the T20 World Cup will be "high voltage", noting that there have not been close encounters between the two teams for the past few years.

Ganguly told ANI that India is a very good team and hoped they will play well tomorrow and in other World Cup matches.

"It (the match) should be high voltage. There hasn't been high voltage for the past few years. The quality of the match should be good. Hope it happens tomorrow. India is a very good team, a very powerful team and we hope that it will play well tomorrow. Not just tomorrow but the entire World Cup," Ganguly said.

India have 7-1 record against Pakistan in World Cup matches.

He said the Pakistan government's earlier decision not to play the match against India was "wrong".

"It was a wrong decision. Cricket should be played, how can you miss the World Cup? It is good that they played. It is good for them too because losing points is not right," he said.

Answering a query, he said both teams are balanced, but India is a very strong team.

"Indian batsman Abhishek Sharma is fit, that is very good news for India," he said.

Sharma, who had a battle with a stomach infection which kept him out of the T20 World Cup clash against Namibia in Delhi, was seen practising in the nets ahead of the marquee clash against Pakistan at Colombo, scheduled for Sunday.

After a golden duck in the title defence opener against the USA at Wankhede Stadium, Abhishek was hospitalised due to a stomach infection, according to the BCCI sources. The southpaw was not looking well during the team dinner at the head coach Gautam Gambhir's residence, and was the first to leave the place.

While officially there is no word yet whether he will play or not, him being in the nets has been seen as an encouraging sign. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)



