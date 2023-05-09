Savita to lead 20-member India squad on Australia tour

New Delhi

Hockey India today named a 20-member national women’s team for a three-match series in Australia, to be held in Adelaide from May 18. They will also play two games against Australia A side.

Chicago

Ghosal loses epic Worlds battle with Diego Ellias

India’s finest male squash player Saurav Ghosal lost a gruelling five-match battle against world No. 1 Diego Ellias in the pre-quarterfinals of the World Championship here. Ghosal even had a couple of match balls before going down 11-9 11-4 6-11 3-11 10-12 in a marathon contest on Sunday night.

Rome

Sharma 26th despite 19 bogeys at Italian Open

India’s Shubhankar Sharma came off with a bittersweet experience at the Italian Open, finishing tied-26 despite 19 bogeys in four rounds in the DP World Tour event here.

Paris

Messi back in training after PSG lift suspension

Lionel Messi returned to training today with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates after the club lifted his suspension. The French team announced Messi’s return on its website, posting a picture of the former Barcelona player running with a ball at the club’s training ground.

Charlotte (USA)

Clark breaks through for first victory at Wells Fargo

Wyndham Clark pulled away from Xander Schauffele to earn his first PGA Tour victory and a $3.6 million check at the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday. With a 19-under 265, he finished four shots clear of world No. 5 Schauffele. — Agencies