"Saw 5/2, wasn't sure if it was runs or wickets... then realised five wickets were down": Chanderpaul recalling West Indies' 27 all out

ANI
Updated At : 01:30 AM Jul 22, 2025 IST
By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

Birmingham [UK], July 22 (ANI): West Indies were bowled out for just 27 runs by Australia in the recently concluded Test series in the Caribbean, where the visitors completed a 3-0 whitewash. The shocking collapse left former West Indies captain Shivnarine Chanderpaul disheartened.

Chanderpaul, who is currently the coach of the West Indies Champions team in the World Champions of Legends tournament, shared his disappointment, saying, "Yeah, definitely heartbroken, to West Indian supporters, West Indian fans, and someone who has played for West Indies for so long and giving your heart to the West Indies team, especially during tough times, you go out there and fight your best to make sure your team gets into a good position to win matches. Sometimes you win, sometimes you don't."

Recalling how he found out about the score, he said, "When I saw the total overnight, I thought maybe we could manage around 200 runs. Then when I came home and switched on the television, I saw 5/2. I wasn't too sure if it was two wickets down or five wickets down and then when I checked the score on ESPN, I saw five wickets had fallen, and I was like, what the hell is going on here? Eventually, I saw we were all out for 27."

Calling the performance embarrassing, Chanderpaul admitted, "Yes, it's embarrassing for us. You expect your team to do better even though Australia have a very good bowling attack but you're still expecting at least 200 runs from your team."

He still believes the West Indies have the talent to bounce back.

"Look, we still have good players, and the guys can still do better but hopefully, we can get it right soon," he added.

Australia's left-arm speedster Mitchell Starc wreaked havoc at Sabina Park with his scorching pace, while Scott Boland grabbed the headlines with a fiery hat-trick. In his first three balls, he dismissed Justin Greaves, Shamar Joseph, and Jomel Warrican to break the backbone of the West Indies and set the platform for Australia's daunting 176-run victory.

With Starc's fastest five-wicket haul and Boland's supremacy, West Indies misfired while pursuing a 204-run target and fell to a mere total of 27 in the second innings, the second-lowest in the history of Test cricket. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

