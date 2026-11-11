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Home / Sports / SC Delhi’s Lalrinliana Hnamte earns India call-up for New Zealand friendlies

SC Delhi’s Lalrinliana Hnamte earns India call-up for New Zealand friendlies

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ANI
Updated At : 11:57 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Sporting Club Delhi’s Lalrinliana Hnamte has earned a call-up to the Indian Senior Men’s National Team for the upcoming international friendlies against New Zealand, scheduled to be played on November 12 and 15.

The selection marks an important milestone for the midfielder, who has been named in the 23-member squad announced by head coach Khalid Jamil for the two-match series. India will face New Zealand at Go Media Stadium in Auckland on November 12, before taking on the hosts in the second friendly at One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch on November 15.

Hnamte’s inclusion is also a significant moment for Sporting Club Delhi, reflecting the club’s commitment to providing emerging Indian footballers with a platform to showcase their abilities and progress to the highest levels of the game.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhruv Sood, CEO, Sporting Club Delhi, said as per a press release, “At Sporting Club Delhi, we believe that our role goes beyond simply competing in the ISL. We want to be a club that contributes to the larger Indian football ecosystem by giving talented players the opportunity, exposure and environment to take the next step in their careers. Hnamte’s selection for the national team is a proud moment for everyone associated with the club and reinforces what we are working towards. We hope to see many more players from our setup earn opportunities to represent the country.”

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Sharing his thoughts on the selection, Lalrinliana Hnamte said, “It is a proud moment for me to earn another call-up to the senior national team. Having previously represented India at the U-23 level, this is another important step in my journey, and I am grateful for the opportunity. My time at Sporting Club Delhi has played an important role in my development, and I look forward to making the most of this opportunity.”

For Sporting Club Delhi, Hnamte’s call-up is an encouraging step in its larger vision of building a competitive footballing ecosystem in the capital, one that not only competes at the highest level but also plays a meaningful role in the growth and development of Indian football talent. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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