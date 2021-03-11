AIFF's suspension: Supreme Court terminates CoA's mandate to run affairs of AIFF

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 22

The Supreme Court on Monday terminated the mandate of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to manage the affairs of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to facilitate revocation of the Indian football body's suspension by the FIFA and holding of the Under-17 Women's World Cup in India in October.

A Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud said the day-to-day management of the AIFF shall be managed by the AIFF Acting Secretary General, resulting in the termination of the mandate of the CoA to be in charge of the affairs of the AIFF.

It also extended the August 28 AIFF elections by one week to allow the changed electoral college and filing nominations in accordance with the new rules. Thirty-six state/UT associations will elect 17 members to the AIFF Executive Council, including president, vice-president and treasurer, which will co-opt six eminent players -- four men and two women – to run the affairs of the Indian football body.

The Bench ordered that returning officers Umesh Sinha and Tapas Bhattacharya shall be deemed to be appointed by it as no party objected to their continuance.

India was on August 16 suspended by the FIFA -- the world-governing body of association football -- for “undue influence from third parties” and stripped off the right to host the Under-17 Women’s World Cup. The FIFA maintained that AIFF’s suspension would be revoked once the order appointing the CoA to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee was repealed.

AIFF’s suspension came about after the court-appointed CoA sought contempt proceedings against former AIFF president Praful Patel and the office-bearers of seven other state associations.

Monday’s order came at the behest of the Centre which told the top court that the CoA must cease to exist from this day itself and also proposed 25 per cent of the elected executive committee should have eminent players.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the result of FIFA’s decision to suspend the AIFF was disastrous as India would lose the right to host the Under-17 Women's World Cup. “None of our players can play international football in any part of the world,” Mehta told the Bench.

The Bench accepted the Solicitor General’s suggestion that the CoA should cease to exist forthwith and administration be carried out by the Secretary General, who was already there till the elections, after which a new management body will take over.

Noting that the CoA has already submitted by the draft Constitution together with a tabulated suggestions on August 15, the Bench appointed senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan and advocate Samar Bansal to assist it as the amici curiae in the matter.

On behalf of the former AIFF president, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said, "I don't want any position, I brought the U-17 world cup, I want it to be held.”

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, who filed the petition before the Delhi High Court for reconstitution of the AIFF in accordance with the National Sports Code, responded, "You (Patel) also brought the suspension.”

Former India football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia told the Bench that India must undertake the SC-mandated reforms to ensure that India men team qualified for the Football World Cup in future, even if it meant sacrificing hosting the U-17 FIFA women world cup.

The CoA told the court that preliminary findings of a forensic audit of the AIFF by Deloitte indicated huge siphoning of funds by previous management led by Patel.

The Centre said it was considering a much larger role for Bhutia. Mehta said Bhutia for football in India was like Sachin Tendulkar or Sunil Gavaskar for cricket.

The Supreme Court had on August 17 asked the Centre to take “proactive” steps with the FIFA to ensure that the suspension of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) was lifted to enable India to host the Under-17 Women's World Cup. Mehta had told the Bench that the government was in “active discussions” with FIFA to resolve the impasse.