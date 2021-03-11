AIFF's suspension: Supreme Court terminates CoA's mandate to run affairs of AIFF

A Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud extends AIFF elections schedule by a week

AIFF's suspension: Supreme Court terminates CoA's mandate to run affairs of AIFF

Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 22

The Supreme Court on Monday terminated the mandate of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to manage the affairs of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to facilitate revocation of the Indian football body's suspension by the FIFA and holding of the Under-17 Women's World Cup in India in October.

A Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud said the day-to-day management of the AIFF shall be managed by the AIFF Acting Secretary General, resulting in the termination of the mandate of the CoA to be in charge of the affairs of the AIFF.

It also extended the August 28 AIFF elections by one week to allow the changed electoral college and filing nominations in accordance with the new rules. Thirty-six state/UT associations will elect 17 members to the AIFF Executive Council, including president, vice-president and treasurer, which will co-opt six eminent players -- four men and two women – to run the affairs of the Indian football body.

The Bench ordered that returning officers Umesh Sinha and Tapas Bhattacharya shall be deemed to be appointed by it as no party objected to their continuance.

India was on August 16 suspended by the FIFA -- the world-governing body of association football -- for “undue influence from third parties” and stripped off the right to host the Under-17 Women’s World Cup. The FIFA maintained that AIFF’s suspension would be revoked once the order appointing the CoA to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee was repealed.

AIFF’s suspension came about after the court-appointed CoA sought contempt proceedings against former AIFF president Praful Patel and the office-bearers of seven other state associations.

Monday’s order came at the behest of the Centre which told the top court that the CoA must cease to exist from this day itself and also proposed 25 per cent of the elected executive committee should have eminent players.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the result of FIFA’s decision to suspend the AIFF was disastrous as India would lose the right to host the Under-17 Women's World Cup. “None of our players can play international football in any part of the world,” Mehta told the Bench.

The Bench accepted the Solicitor General’s suggestion that the CoA should cease to exist forthwith and administration be carried out by the Secretary General, who was already there till the elections, after which a new management body will take over.

Noting that the CoA has already submitted by the draft Constitution together with a tabulated suggestions on August 15, the Bench appointed senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan and advocate Samar Bansal to assist it as the amici curiae in the matter.

On behalf of the former AIFF president, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said, "I don't want any position, I brought the U-17 world cup, I want it to be held.”

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, who filed the petition before the Delhi High Court for reconstitution of the AIFF in accordance with the National Sports Code, responded, "You (Patel) also brought the suspension.”

Former India football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia told the Bench that India must undertake the SC-mandated reforms to ensure that India men team qualified for the Football World Cup in future, even if it meant sacrificing hosting the U-17 FIFA women world cup.

The CoA told the court that preliminary findings of a forensic audit of the AIFF by Deloitte indicated huge siphoning of funds by previous management led by Patel.

The Centre said it was considering a much larger role for Bhutia. Mehta said Bhutia for football in India was like Sachin Tendulkar or Sunil Gavaskar for cricket.

The Supreme Court had on August 17 asked the Centre to take “proactive” steps with the FIFA to ensure that the suspension of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) was lifted to enable India to host the Under-17 Women's World Cup. Mehta had told the Bench that the government was in “active discussions” with FIFA to resolve the impasse.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sikh girl abducted, forcibly converted to Islam in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; massive protests erupt

2
Trending

Watch: Viral video shows woman manhandling, abusing security guard at society in Noida; arrested

3
Nation

25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach

4
Chandigarh

Road rage: 20-year-old stabbed to death in Chandigarh; 3 arrested

5
Punjab

Pathankot: Chakki rail bridge collapse a blessing in disguise for locals

6
Punjab

Protests in Pakistan as Sikh girl abducted, converted to Islam

7
Trending

Man in MP’s Ratlam asks ‘Train kitna late hai’, Rail App replies ‘Kitna bhe ho, aapke pitaji ka kya jaa rha hai’

8
Haryana

Lt Col, 3 others arrested by CBI in Rs 22.48-lakh Ambala Cantt bribery case

9
Punjab

Punjab Police tighten security, conduct vehicle checks in Mohali ahead of PM Modi’s visit

10
Nation

India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones

Don't Miss

View All
Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Teacher in china fired over her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout
Trending

Teacher in China fired after her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout

MC opens ‘steel utensil bank’ in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

To curb usage of single-use plastic, Chandigarh MC opens 'steel utensil bank'

Man in MP’s Ratlam asks ‘Train kitna late hai’, Rail App replies ‘Kitna bhe ho, aapke pitaji ka kya jaa rha hai’
Trending

Man in MP’s Ratlam asks ‘Train kitna late hai’, Rail App replies ‘Kitna bhe ho, aapke pitaji ka kya jaa rha hai’

Dismayed woman resigns from job as only one of her 70 colleagues she invited shows up at her wedding
Trending

Dismayed woman resigns from job as only one of her 70 colleagues she invited shows up at her wedding

Video: This Sangrur farmer is spending Rs 50 lakh to move his Rs 1.5 crore house 500 ft away from highway
Trending

Video: This Sangrur farmer is spending Rs 50 lakh to move his Rs 1.5 crore house 500 ft away from highway

Will need more than Lord Krishna to win, British envoy takes pot shot at Manchester United
Sports

Will need more than Lord Krishna to win, British envoy takes potshots at Manchester United

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot
Nation

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot

Top News

Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India

Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India

The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...

Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain

Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain

The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...

Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joins their party

Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party

Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people

Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’

Thousands of farmers gather in Delhi for ‘mahapanchayat’; huge traffic snarls at Singhu, Ghazipur borders

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, UP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Od...

Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy

Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy

Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him

Cities

View All

Nephew’s wife, her paramour arrested for trader’s murder in Amritsar

Nephew’s wife, her paramour arrested for trader’s murder in Amritsar

AAP Khadoor Sahib MLA resents ‘failure’ to check drug menace

Govt employees, pensioners stage dharna outside Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO’s residence

Amritsar MSMEs grapple with rising interest rates, high inflation

Environmentalist PS Bhatti draws attention to sale of ‘khaini’

Started before polls, road metalling project stalled

Started before polls, road metalling project stalled in Goniana block

Release funds for Bathinda cancer hospital: Harsimrat Badal to Bhagwant Mann

Teachers unhappy, demand 'transparent' transfer policy in Punjab

Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy

Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy

Chandigarh fixes maximum speed limit of 25 km/hour while passing by schools/higher educational institutes/hospitals

Panjab University’s XEN, SDO sentenced to 4 years in jail in 2010 bribery case

Bikram Majithia appears before Mohali court

Youth stabbed to death in Chandigarh's Sector 22

Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’

Thousands of farmers gather in Delhi for ‘mahapanchayat’; huge traffic snarls at Singhu, Ghazipur borders

Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party

11-year-old girl student dies inside Gurugram school

Speeding truck kills 2 schoolchildren in Hoshiarpur’s Dasuya

2 schoolchildren killed as speeding truck runs them over in Hoshiarpur's Dasuya

Kapurthala-based carjacker couple nabbed for killing hired taxi driver

3 of family, driver killed as car rams into canter in Hoshiarpur

Rs 90L, 650-gm heroin seized in twin raids at peddler's houses in Jalandhar and Kapurthala

Covid cases on the rise in Jalandhar district, 953 +ve this month

8-yr-old’s body recovered from canal

Ludhiana: 8-yr-old's body recovered from canal

Women as young as 15 found pregnant in Ludhiana district, reveals survey

10 days left, Ludhiana civic body yet to upload list of reservoir sites

Irked over Ludhiana MC’s apathy, industrialists to repair roads on their own

Parking fee posters torn, Ludhiana civic body looks other way

Patiala civic body to send proposal to govt for changes in Heritage Street project

Patiala civic body to send proposal to govt for changes in Heritage Street project

Communal tension grips Rajpura, 300 cops on guard

Patiala: Health officers coerced to work into new set-up

Kabaddi player attacked in Sanour