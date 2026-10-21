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Home / Sports / Schedule unveiled for ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2027

Schedule unveiled for ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2027

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ANI
Updated At : 12:29 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Dubai [UAE], October 21 (ANI): The ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027 will kickstart from January 21 in Bangladesh and Nepal with 16 teams competing for the title.

The third edition of the tournament, which was first hosted in 2023, will see four groups of four teams, with 41 matches scheduled to be played across four venues in the two countries.

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These are Bir Shrestha Shahid Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Cricket Stadium (BSSFLMRCS) in Chattogram, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) in Sylhet, TU International Cricket Stadium and Upper Mulpani International Cricket Ground in Kathmandu.

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The four groups are as follows:

Group A: India, Ireland, West Indies, Nepal

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Group B: South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, Samoa

Group C: Australia, Bangladesh, Nigeria, United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Group D: England, Sri Lanka, United States of America (USA), Scotland

The opening day of the tournament will see eight teams in action across four games, including the co-hosts Bangladesh taking on UAE.

Nepal on the other hand, will commence their campaign the next day against Ireland. Meanwhile, defending champions, India will play the West Indies in their opening fixture on January 22.

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta believes the Women's U19 T20 World Cup is an opportunity to showcase the growing depth in women's cricket.

“The ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup plays an important role in the development of women’s cricket, giving young players the opportunity to compete at the highest level in their age group and gain experience on the global stage," he said, as quoted by the ICC.

“By bringing 16 teams together in Bangladesh and Nepal, this tournament will showcase the growing depth of talent in women’s cricket and create opportunities for players from established and emerging cricketing nations to develop through international competition.

“These events are an important part of building a stronger global game and expanding cricket’s reach to new audiences.

“We look forward to working with our hosts to deliver a successful tournament and wish all 16 teams well in their preparations.”

The group stage fixtures will run through until January 26, after which the qualifying teams advance to the Super Six stage, divided into two groups, following which the top two sides from each group progress to the semi-finals.

The semis are scheduled for February 4 at Bir Shrestha Shahid Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Cricket Stadium, with a reserve day confirmed on February 5. The final will be played on February 6 at 13h30 local time, with February 7 set aside as a reserve day. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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