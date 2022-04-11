Scheffler on Masters trail, with caddie who knows the way

Augusta, April 10

Scottie Scheffler has never been here before. Never gone to any course with the lead on Sunday in a golf Major. Been close a few times, but never in the spotlight as the favourite heading into the final round. It’s daunting, anywhere. At Augusta National, even more so.

Luckily for him, someone will be with Scheffler every step of the way, someone who has taken a few rides around the pressure cooker that is a final round with a Masters win at stake. He hired Ted Scott, who caddied in both of Bubba Watson’s Masters wins, on a test basis five months ago. It has paid huge and fast dividends, and they’ll try for their fourth win in the span of six starts together on Sunday.

“Teddy’s been a great addition to the team,” Scheffler said. “I have a lot of faith in him. He works really hard. I respect him as a person. When we’re out there I have a lot of faith in him. It’s really nice just having someone I can trust so much out there with me.”

Watson had to rally to win his first Masters in 2012, after starting the final round in fourth. In 2014, he held the lead coming into the final round and held it together on the way to another green jacket.

He and Scott were peanut butter-and-jelly level of inseparable for 15 years, before deciding to part ways last season. Scheffler heard Scott was available and gave him a call. Scheffler was hovering around the mid-20s in the world rankings then. He’s No. 1 in the world now and in position to win the Masters.

Cameron Smith is Scheffler’s closest pursuer, starting Sunday three shots back after a 4-under 68 in Round 3. At Augusta, three shots is nothing. — AP