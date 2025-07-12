Scheffler three behind leaders, Aaron Rai cards 69 to be 49th at Scottish Open

North Berwick [Scotland], July 12 (ANI): European Ryder Cup star Sepp Straka and Rolex Series winner Victor Perez are part of a four-way tie for the lead after round one of the Genesis Scottish Open.

Advertisement

Colombian Nico Echavarria was the first player in the clubhouse at six under par before American Jake Knapp and Austria's Straka joined him with their respective 64s.

Indo-British Aaron Rai, the only player of Indian descent in the field, shot 1-under 69 and was T-49th. Indian-Americans Sahith Theegala, who is focussed on making a return from injury at the Open next week, and Akshay Bhatia are not playing this week.

Advertisement

A group of 19 players then sit at three under par and that included World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler had to settle for 67 and was three back, while defending champion Robert MacIntyre, and the two players who lifted the Genesis Scottish Open before him - Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele - are amongst the group who opened with two under par rounds of 68.

Frenchman Perez was the only afternoon starter to reach that mark, with the leading quartet holding a one-shot lead.

Advertisement

There's a logjammed leaderboard at the Renaissance Club in the first event of the Closing Swing, with 28 players sitting within three shots of the leaders after 18 holes.

Straka, who has two wins on the PGA TOUR this season, is aiming for a first Rolex Series victory, while Perez has not been in the winner's enclosure since his triumph at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in 2023, but home comforts seemed to help the Dundee-based golfer.

Calum Hill leads the Scottish challenge at five under par, alongside German pair Marcel Siem and Matti Schmid and Englishman Marco Penge.

Norway's Viktor Hovland carded his first flawless round at this event to sit with South Korean Tom Kim, New Zealand's Ryan Fox and American duo Wyndham Clark and Keith Mitchell in a share for ninth at four under.(ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)