DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Sports / Scheffler three behind leaders, Aaron Rai cards 69 to be 49th at Scottish Open

Scheffler three behind leaders, Aaron Rai cards 69 to be 49th at Scottish Open

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:45 PM Jul 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

North Berwick [Scotland], July 12 (ANI): European Ryder Cup star Sepp Straka and Rolex Series winner Victor Perez are part of a four-way tie for the lead after round one of the Genesis Scottish Open.

Advertisement

Colombian Nico Echavarria was the first player in the clubhouse at six under par before American Jake Knapp and Austria's Straka joined him with their respective 64s.

Indo-British Aaron Rai, the only player of Indian descent in the field, shot 1-under 69 and was T-49th. Indian-Americans Sahith Theegala, who is focussed on making a return from injury at the Open next week, and Akshay Bhatia are not playing this week.

Advertisement

A group of 19 players then sit at three under par and that included World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler had to settle for 67 and was three back, while defending champion Robert MacIntyre, and the two players who lifted the Genesis Scottish Open before him - Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele - are amongst the group who opened with two under par rounds of 68.

Frenchman Perez was the only afternoon starter to reach that mark, with the leading quartet holding a one-shot lead.

Advertisement

There's a logjammed leaderboard at the Renaissance Club in the first event of the Closing Swing, with 28 players sitting within three shots of the leaders after 18 holes.

Straka, who has two wins on the PGA TOUR this season, is aiming for a first Rolex Series victory, while Perez has not been in the winner's enclosure since his triumph at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in 2023, but home comforts seemed to help the Dundee-based golfer.

Calum Hill leads the Scottish challenge at five under par, alongside German pair Marcel Siem and Matti Schmid and Englishman Marco Penge.

Norway's Viktor Hovland carded his first flawless round at this event to sit with South Korean Tom Kim, New Zealand's Ryan Fox and American duo Wyndham Clark and Keith Mitchell in a share for ninth at four under.(ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts