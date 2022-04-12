Scheffler's Masters stroke

AUGUSTA, April 11

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler held rock-steady and cruised to a three-shot victory at the Masters on Sunday while Cameron Smith’s Green Jacket hopes, like so many others, disappeared in a watery grave in Amen Corner.

Scheffler started the final round at sunny Augusta National with a three-shot advantage over Australian Smith and quickly saw it chopped to one after two holes. But the 25-year-old American did not panic, carding a 1-under 71 to post a winning total of a 10-under 278, three clear of Rory McIlroy, to collect his first Major title.

McIlroy had the round of the day by returning an 8-under 64 as the Northern Irishman made a stirring late charge in a bid to claim the elusive Masters title that would have allowed him to complete the career Grand Slam. The year’s first Major was poised for a thrilling showdown between the planet’s two hottest golfers in Scheffler, winner of three of his last five PGA Tour starts, and Smith, who claimed golf’s unofficial fifth Major at the Players Championship in March, as they headed out in the final pairing. That was exactly the way the final round unfolded until the par-3 12th when Smith put his tee shot into Rae’s Creek and took a triple-bogey six. — Reuters