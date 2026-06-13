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Home / Sports / Scotland scripts history with 1st ever Women's T20 World Cup win, cruising past Ireland by 40 runs

Scotland scripts history with 1st ever Women's T20 World Cup win, cruising past Ireland by 40 runs

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ANI
Updated At : 08:53 PM Jun 13, 2026 IST
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Manchester [UK], June 13 (ANI): Scotland made history on Saturday, securing their first-ever victory in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup with a commanding 40-run win over Ireland at Old Trafford.

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Led by captain Kathryn Bryce, Scotland posted a competitive 161 in their 20 overs. In reply, Ireland struggled to build momentum, losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually being bowled out for 121 in 19.1 overs.

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Scotland's innings was anchored by a strong phase of dominance from the Bryce sisters, who put together a superb 106-run partnership. Sarah Bryce fell agonisingly short of a half-century, dismissed for 49 by Arlene Kelly, bringing an end to the stand.

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Kathryn Bryce, however, continued to lead from the front, bringing up her half-century and ensuring Scotland maintained control of the innings after a strong foundation.

Ava Canning led the fightback with three wickets as Ireland contained Scotland for 161/5 after their 20 overs.

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In reply, Ireland lost Alana Dalzell in the first over and could never really mount a serious challenge. Opener Amy Hunter (39) and Orla Prendergast (33) were the only Irish batters to make a significant contribution.

A three-wicket over from Kirtsie Gordon completely tilted the match's balance in Scotland's favour. She dismissed Rebecca Stokell, Leah Paul and Alice Tector in the 13th over.

Katherine Fraser also claimed 3/19 as Scotland opened their 2026 T20 World Cup campaign in style. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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