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Home / Sports / Scotland'd First Minister John Swinney visits Vijayi Bharat Foundation campus during his CWG preprataion review tour

Scotland'd First Minister John Swinney visits Vijayi Bharat Foundation campus during his CWG preprataion review tour

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ANI
Updated At : 04:12 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 25 (ANI): The Rt Hon John Swinney MSP, First Minister of Scotland, visited the Vijayi Bharat Foundation (VBF) campus on Friday, as part of the Scottish delegation’s visit to Ahmedabad to review preparations for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in 2030.

During the visit, the First Minister and the delegation held a formal meeting with the VBF team to learn about the Foundation’s work, its athlete development initiatives and its plans for the future. The discussions covered future sporting goals, the Commonwealth Games, VBF’s upcoming campus and the ongoing Khele Sanand initiative, according to a press release from VBF.

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The meeting gave the VBF team an opportunity to share its work and vision with the visiting delegation, while exchanging views on the future of sport and athlete development.

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The delegation included eight representatives from the Scottish Government, including policy, communications and special advisors, along with representatives from Glasgow 2026 Ltd., Commonwealth Games Scotland and the University of Stirling, which has a strong sports science programme.

Following the meeting, the delegation toured the VBF facility to get a closer look at its infrastructure and work. The visit was followed by a friendly cricket match at the VBF facility, celebrating women in sport and bringing members of the delegation and the VBF team together through sport.

The visit offered an opportunity for the Scottish delegation to understand VBF’s work and learn more about its efforts to support athletes. It also allowed both sides to share perspectives on sporting development and the role of training facilities and sports science in helping athletes perform at their best. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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