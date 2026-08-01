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Home / Sports / Scott Edwards steps down as Netherlands captain, Bas de Leede to take charge

Scott Edwards steps down as Netherlands captain, Bas de Leede to take charge

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ANI
Updated At : 09:23 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Amsterdam [Netherlands], August 1 (ANI): Netherlands captain Scott Edwards has stepped down from the role after leading the side in 56 ODIs since taking charge in June 2022, according to Cricinfo.

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His tenure ended following the conclusion of the Utrecht leg of the CWC League 2 matches on Friday, with Bas de Leede set to take over as captain for the remainder of the tournament.

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Edwards assumed leadership after the opening ODI of England's tour of the Netherlands in June 2022, succeeding Pieter Seelaar. Under his captaincy, the Netherlands recorded 24 wins and suffered 29 defeats in 56 ODIs.

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Among the team's notable victories during Edwards' tenure were wins over South Africa in Dharamsala and Bangladesh in Kolkata at the 2023 ODI World Cup, according to Cricinfo.

"Apologies for sort of springing this one on you guys. I'm actually stepping down from the captaincy from here," Edwards told his team-mates in a video released by KNCB (the Royal Dutch Cricket Association), as quoted by Cricinfo.

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"I think, yeah, it's sort of something Cookie [Ryan Cook, the head coach till June 25] and I have been speaking about and I've sort of been, yeah, speaking to a few different people about it, and this is sort of the time that feels right for me, I think," he added.

"I feel like I've got so much more to offer as a player and obviously that's my goal sort of going forward with all you boys. I think this is such a special group. And yeah, I think the world's our oyster and I'm really looking forward to what's to come. But yeah, I didn't want to sort of get that in the way of the series, but that's it from me and I can't thank you guys enough for the efforts you've put in for me and for this team over the last four years. It's been, yeah, a massive honour for me and I love wearing the orange and can't wait for many more years to come," he said.

The 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batter also captained the Netherlands in 50 of the 86 T20Is he has played. His notable successes in the format included victories over Zimbabwe and South Africa at the 2022 T20 World Cup, with the latter result contributing to South Africa's elimination from the tournament.

Edwards has now handed over the captaincy to 26-year-old fast-bowling all-rounder Bas de Leede, widely regarded as one of the Netherlands' key players. De Leede thanked Edwards for his leadership and for showing faith in the team and its players.

Netherlands are currently second on the CWC League 2 table, behind the USA. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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