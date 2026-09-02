Southampton [UK], September 2 (ANI): Hampshire Cricket have confirmed that New Zealand all-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn will not represent the club after his signing for the final four County Championship matches of the season drew significant backlash from supporters.

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The club had announced Kuggeleijn's signing on Tuesday as an overseas player but, following criticism on social media and feedback from staff and fans, reversed the decision shortly before the toss for their match against Warwickshire on Wednesday.

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"Having reflected and listened to feedback from our staff and supporters, Hampshire Cricket can confirm that Scott Kuggeleijn will not represent the club," Hampshire said in a statement, as per Cricinfo. "We value the passion of our fanbase and thank everyone who took the time to share their views."

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"Our focus now turns to supporting the team through the final four County Championship fixtures of the season. We encourage everyone to unite behind the team as we enter a crucial stage of the campaign," the statement added.

Kuggeleijn, 34, was accused of rape and indecent assault in 2015, according to Cricinfo. The report also said he was found not guilty in 2017 after an initial trial resulted in a hung jury.

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The all-rounder has represented New Zealand 23 times across formats, and his selection for the national side in the past has also been met with protests from some supporters.

Details from the 2015 case have previously drawn scrutiny, including a text message Kuggeleijn sent to the complainant apologising for being "pretty persistent". During the trial, he also said the complainant "might have said, 'no, no' a few times" on the night in question.

Hampshire's decision to sign Kuggeleijn was announced on the club's website but was not promoted through its social media channels or a press release. His inclusion in the squad against Warwickshire subsequently attracted widespread criticism.

The club has not clarified whether Kuggeleijn's contract has been terminated or whether he remains under contract but will not be selected.

The development comes at a difficult stage of Hampshire's County Championship campaign. They currently sit at the bottom of Division One with four matches remaining and are facing the prospect of relegation.

Kuggeleijn had been brought in to strengthen Hampshire's squad for the final stretch of the Championship season, but the club will now have to continue its campaign without the New Zealand international. (ANI)

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