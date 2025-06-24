DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / "Scouting system backed by player development policy": Mahanaryaman Scindia outlines MPL's initiatives, vision

"Scouting system backed by player development policy": Mahanaryaman Scindia outlines MPL's initiatives, vision

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:35 PM Jun 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): Chairman of the Madhya Pradesh League, Mahanaryaman Scindia, has outlined MPL's vision and initiatives, including a player development policy, aimed at boosting grassroots cricket in the state.

Advertisement

From securing job opportunities for players to launching women's teams and integrating technology, the league is steadily positioning itself as one of the most forward-thinking state-level cricket tournaments in India.

"The first area is job security," Scindia told ANI.

Advertisement

"When you look at sports today, it is an extremely competitive environment. Coming from a sports background, I know how hard it is to balance your work and passion, which is sport. Creating job security is the first fundamental area that we worked on," he added.

Through strategic partnerships with franchise owners and sponsors, MPL ensures athletes receive employment support alongside their cricketing journey.

Advertisement

"We make sure that everybody pledges a certain number of jobs to sportspersons," he noted.

Scindia also highlighted MPL's unique approach to talent identification.

"We are one of the few leagues, or rather the only league, in the country that has a scouting system backed by a player development policy," he explained.

Each franchise is required to scout and develop two unregistered players annually, providing them with access to health care, nutrition, and skill enhancement.

"In the following year, they get launched in the MPL," he said.

Taking another major step forward, the league introduced three women's teams this season.

"This year we launched three women's teams. It's one of the only leagues in the country with any women's teams. Next year, we plan to launch three more," Scindia revealed.

He underlined MPL's commitment to branding and modernization.

"Creating a brand and integrating technology is, of course, a major focus," he said. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts