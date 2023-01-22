Seams like flawless win: Pacers ground Kiwis, kill off series

Raipur, January 21

India’s relentless pace attack ran through a fragile New Zealand batting line-up as the hosts cantered to an eight-wicket win in the second ODI to seal the three-match series here today.

The Mohammed Shami-led attack produced an incisive effort to bowl out New Zealand for a meagre 108 before India knocked off the runs in 20.1 overs. Rohit Sharma hit a sublime 50 off 51 balls while Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 40 off 53 deliveries.

It was an emphatic win but fans were left wanting for more due to the early finish in Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium.

It was Raipur’s first international game and the stadium was packed to the rafters. And the cheers got louder as Shami (3/18) and Mohammed Siraj (1/10) made life tough for the New Zealand batters with their high-quality seam bowling. They reduced New Zealand to a dismal 15/5 after Sharma opted to bowl. — PTI

Scoreboard

New zealand 108

F Allen b Shami 0

D Conway c&b Pandya 7

H Nicholls c Gill b Siraj 2

D Mitchell c&b Shami 1

T Latham c Gill b Thakur 1

G Phillips c Yadav b Sundar 36

M Bracewell c Kishan b Shami 22

M Santner b Pandya 27

H Shipley not out 2

L Ferguson c Yadav b Sundar 1

B Tickner lbw b Yadav 2

Extras: (lb 2, w 5) 7

Total: (All out, 34.3 overs) 108

FOW: 1-0, 2-8, 3-9, 4-15, 5-15, 6-56,

7-103, 8-103, 9-105

Bowling O M R W

Mohammed Shami 6 1 18 3

Mohammed Siraj 6 1 10 1

Shardul Thakur 6 1 26 1

Hardik Pandya 6 3 16 2

Kuldeep Yadav 7.3 0 29 1

Washington Sundar 3 1 7 2

India 111/2

R Sharma lbw b Shipley 51

S Gill not out 40

V Kohli st Latham b Santner 11

I Kishan not out 8

Extras: (LB 1) 1

Total: (2 wickets, 20.1 overs) 111

FOW: 1-72, 2-98

Bowling O M R W

Lockie Ferguson 5 0 21 0

Henry Shipley 5 0 29 1

Blair Tickner 4 0 19 0

Mitchell Santner 4.1 0 28 1

Michael Bracewell 2 0 13 0

Player of the Match: M Shami