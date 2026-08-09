Search on for Nitin Patel’s replacement as CoE’s head of sports medicine: Laxman

The BCCI Centre of Excellence chief VVS Laxman on Sunday said the hunt for a suitable candidate to fill the role of Head of Sports Science and Medicine at the facility is still on despite Nitin Patel quitting the post almost 18 months ago.

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In this interim, Dhananjay Kaushik, the senior physiotherapist, is handling the job at the CoE.

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But the extended time to find a replacement for Patel is staggering because of the mounting injury cases among Indian cricketers.

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However, Laxman said the delay is not due to BCCI’s indifference.

“We are divided into four verticals. After Nitin left, we did not get anyone who can fill in that position. We had Andrew Leipus, and everything was agreed upon. In fact, (BCCI secretary) Devajit (Saikia) had two or three meetings with him but suddenly Andrew backed off citing family reasons,” Laxman told select media at the BCCI CoE.

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Laxman said moving to Bengaluru, where the CoE is based, was one of the mandatory criteria for the candidates who applied for the post.

“We conducted a full-fledged interview process where we had Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, Dr. Ashish Soni, Dr. Rohan Khavte and myself, and we shortlisted five candidates and number one was an Australian. After selecting him, suddenly he also backed out saying he cannot move to Bangalore and it was one of the important conditions.

“It is a full time job and it is not a part time one. It is day to day monitoring. That professional did not join. Another professional was the head of sports science at All Blacks (New Zealand rugby team) and we engaged with him and he almost agreed but at the last moment he also backed off.”

However, the 51-year-old said the current staff at CoE has stepped up in an excellent manner.

“To fill in the position, you require not someone of the stature but the knowledge and understanding of Indian cricketers. But I think a lot of credit goes to the professionals who are already in the team because they have stepped up.”

Laxman said they will be filling in the role at the earliest.

“So, I think the lookout is there, and you have to find someone who is qualified and capable enough to take up that position. So we will quite definitely fill that position and the suitable candidate has to be identified,” he added.

Amidst this news emerged that certain cricketers like Nitish Kumar Reddy opted to train with individual coaches in an effort to bump up his pace.

Reddy is also recuperating at the CoE after suffering a hamstring injury.

“And I think there’s a lot of news which is happening. But as I said, the way we do it is the Indian team, S&C, is responsible for keeping a track of the contracted players. The S&Cs and the CoE are responsible to keep a track of the targeted and the age group players.”

“Every session of the player is recorded and that’s why we use the GPS. Whatever he’s doing, it’s documenting our player. And if you see the men and women team’s trainer, Adrian (Le Roux), he’s a world class trainer.”

Laxman said such individual training episodes have not come to his notice.

“In 2002, I remember he was our first fitness trainer. And the quality of him has got no questions. So I’m sure he knows how to manage the contracted players.

Their understanding of each and every player in their respective group is there.

“So I think the trust and the coordination between the S&C and the players, as far as my knowledge is concerned, is going on. So, if there’s something else, that’s news to me,” he explained.

Laxman used the introduction of the Bronco test at CoE as an example of the current staff’s commitment.

“There is one new introduction which is fantastic - which is Bronco test. As I mentioned that while you are playing, it is very important for you to remain fit. Now, Yo-Yo is one test through which we inspect the player’s anaerobic capacity.

“But Yo-Yo can’t be done when you are part of a series because it can be really gruelling on your body. So the Bronco test becomes like a conditioning session. It also indirectly tests the fitness levels, the anaerobic fitness levels of a player.

“And that is taken on board across the various age groups and we do that through the season. So that is something which can be repeatable,” he concluded.