Search operations for rally legend Hari Singh extended

Hari Singh’s “never-give-up attitude” is what is keeping the hopes of his close associates high even as 72 hours have passed since the Indian motorsport legend went missing after a speedboat accident in Maldives.

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As per Hari’s close associates, the authorities have decided to extend the search operation for four more days. The teams of Indian Navy are also likely to join the search operation, which is currently being headed by Maldivian coast guards and the local police. While the social media is abuzz with rumours of Hari’s death, his whereabouts were still not known.

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“It has been decided to stretch the search operation for four more days, and six drones have been deployed in the search, which will operate till midnight. The teams from Indian Navy are also likely to join the rescue operation,” said SPS Garcha, president of the Chandigarh Motorsport Association, who had also participated in various rallies with Hari.

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Hari’s family and friends did not confirm the rumours of his death, but maintained that the rescue operation is underway. While the chances of his survival seem dim, his close associates are keeping their hopes high. “We are still very hopeful considering his never-give-up attitude. He’s well aware about his strengths and carries an immense experience to tackle any kind of situation. There are various media reports with their own claims over Hari’s whereabouts, but as per the family and friends, the search is still underway,” said Garcha.

Hari was involved in the speedboat accident that included seven people as the boat capsized near the Felidhoo Island. Indian industrialist Gautam Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, Raymond Group, was also involved in the accident but he was reportedly rescued and later brought back to Mumbai. However, the search for the others is still underway. While reports indicated Hari’s body to be trapped deep within the coral reef, his family members and those in the motorsport fraternity refused to accept the claims. “I cannot say anything on this without the permission of the family,” said a young junior rider who comes from Hari’s family and didn’t want to be named.

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Known as the ‘Gypsy King’ around the circuit, the 59-year-old is a record five-time national rally champion and the first Indian to win the Asia Zone Rally Championship. He represented India in various international events, including the ASEAN Rally and the SAARC Rally.