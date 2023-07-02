 Second Ashes Test: Inspired Stokes falls short as Australia win at Lord’s : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Second Ashes Test: Inspired Stokes falls short as Australia win at Lord’s

Second Ashes Test: Inspired Stokes falls short as Australia win at Lord’s

After two pulsating matches, Australia have a firm grip on the Ashes with England needing to win the remaining three games of the series to take back the urn

Second Ashes Test: Inspired Stokes falls short as Australia win at Lord’s

Australian players hug each other to celebrate after their win in the second Ashes Test match against England, at Lord's cricket ground in London, on Sunday, July 2, 2023. AP/PTI



London, July 2

England captain Ben Stokes’ swashbuckling 155 was in vain as Australia won the second Ashes test at Lord’s by 43 runs on an extraordinary final day on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Stokes launched a blistering attack after the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow, smiting nine sixes and nine fours to raise hopes of a repeat of his brilliant match-winning knock against the Australians at Headingley four years ago.

But with 70 runs needed for victory, he skied Josh Hazlewood to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who had earlier riled him by stumping Bairstow for 10 after the batsman left his crease at the end of an over.

The crowd booed loudly as Bairstow trudged off and Stokes responded by striking three sixes in an over off Cameron Green to reach his century and was unbeaten on 108 at lunch with England needing another 128 to level the series.

He continued the assault after the interval by clubbing Hazlewood for six and was dropped by Steve Smith at deep square leg, the crowd roaring with delight when the former Australia captain - usually one of the safest pairs of hands - let the ball slip out of his grasp.

Stokes welcomed Mitchell Starc back into the attack with two more maximums as he and Stuart Broad shared a century partnership for the seventh wicket, the latter contributing 11.

The England fast bowler played a key role as the drama grew, surviving a series of short-pitched deliveries and trying to rile Carey at every opportunity by holding his bat in the crease at the end of the over and staring intently at the stumps.

Stokes dabbed Green for two to pass 150 off 197 balls before attempting to clear the ropes again and giving Carey a simple catch before leaving the arena to a standing ovation.

Palpable relief

Australia’s relief was palpable and the end came quickly.

Ollie Robinson was caught by Smith off Pat Cummins for one, and Broad’s long vigil ended when he was pouched in the deep by Green off Hazlewood for 11.

Josh Tongue and James Anderson gamely added an unlikely 27 runs, but Starc bowled the former for 19 to dismiss England for 327 and seal victory for the Australians who celebrated gleefully as they walked off to more boos from the crowd at the home of cricket.

Smith, named man of the match for his first-innings century, paid tribute to Stokes.

“It was a bit of deja vu, for sure,” he said. “He’s an unbelievable player, some of the things he can pull off. He’s a freak.

“I dropped him so I was glad we got him in the end. I didn’t pick it up initially,” Smith added.

“The way he plays, chasing totals, he gets it done. It was just an incredible knock.” Ben Duckett earlier contributed a polished 83, sharing an excellent partnership of 132 with Stokes to drag England back into the match after they had slumped to 45-4 on Saturday.

After two pulsating matches, Australia have a firm grip on the Ashes with England needing to win the remaining three games of the series to take back the urn.

“Unfortunately, just wasn’t enough today,” Stokes told Sky Sports. “Australia changed the plans in which they were going with me so I sort of had to change the way that I was going about it as well.

“It’s a tough one to swallow getting so close and being involved in a fantastic game was awesome. We’re 2-0 down but we’ve got three games left and we’ve won series, 3-0 against New Zealand 3-0 against Pakistan, so we know we can do it.” The third test at Headingley starts on Thursday. Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Haryana residents' welfare associations wary of report on stilt-plus-4 floors

2
Bathinda

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

3
Nation

Maharashtra political shake-up: NCP’s Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM in Eknath Shinde-led govt

4
Delhi

Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi's Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment

5
Business

Merger: HDFC 4th most valuable bank of world

6
Punjab

Will recover money spent on keeping gangster Ansari in Punjab jail from Amarinder Singh, Sukhjinder Randhawa: CM Mann

7
Haryana

ADGP suspends city SHO, shifts 4 cops to police lines

8
Entertainment

Complaint filed against 'Carry On Jatta 3' director, actors for alleged derogatory content

9
Punjab

Clear stand on HP's claim on Chandigarh, Bhagwant Mann dares Partap Singh Bajwa

10
Nation

Highway hypnosis major reason behind accidents on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

NCP leaders meet at Ajit Pawar’s Mumbai residence; Sharad Pawar says unaware of meeting

Maharashtra political shake-up: NCP’s Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM in Eknath Shinde-led govt

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed 4...

Joined Shinde govt for country’s development; will fight future polls on NCP symbol: DyCM Ajit Pawar

Joined Shinde govt for country’s development; will fight future polls on NCP symbol: DyCM Ajit Pawar

‘All the elected representatives (of the party) have support...

Decision has to be taken against those who violated party line: Sharad Pawar on NCP leaders joining Shinde govt

Decision has to be taken against those who violated party line: Sharad Pawar on NCP leaders joining Shinde govt

NCP chief says not bothered that people have left, but he wa...

Twitter war erupts between Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Amarinder Singh after former ‘demands’ jail expanses of gangster-politician Ansari

Twitter war erupts between Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Amarinder Singh after former ‘demands’ jail expanses of gangster-politician Ansari

Ansari was in Rupnagar jail from January 2019 to April 2021 ...

Two ‘village volunteers’ killed in exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen in Manipur

Three killed, five injured in Manipur violence

While two bodies were found initially, the third one was rec...


Cities

View All

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Dangling wires at Rani Ka Bagh an eyesore

Barsi of Baba Jawand Singh: Airport issues advisory for devotees

Protesting activists of Dal Khalsa detained by police

Attack on Shiv Sena leader: Police carry out searches in Ajnala

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Mohali police arrest 7 in Jhampur firing case

Mohali police arrest 7 in Jhampur firing case

MC resolution on job quota for UT youth hits dead end

Chandigarh sees GST mop-up rise 34% in June

Illegal dumps come up along Sec 88 road

PGI performs rare heart valve procedure

Amalgamation of two flats under new housing scheme allowed: DDA

Amalgamation of two flats under new housing scheme allowed: DDA

Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi's Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment

L-G VK Saxena okays land allotment for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project

NTA answer key errors likely due to typos, UGC head seeks feedback

Drowned auto driver’s kin for action against errants

Grocer chased through streets in Kapurthala, robbed of Rs 1.7 lakh

Grocer chased through streets in Kapurthala, robbed of Rs 1.7 lakh

Two arrested in oil attack on minor boy in Jalandhar

After warning, contractor agrees to start sports hub project soon

Residents demand removal of illegal gates

Rajnath Singh to visit Nurmahal dera tomorrow

War on drugs: 211 nabbed with 555-kg contraband in 4 months

War on drugs: 211 nabbed with 555-kg contraband in 4 months

Uncovered nullah in Shahi Mohalla poses risk to people in Ludhiana

Woman-daughter duo dupes Ludhiana resident of Rs 13 lakh

Five booked for attacking security staff at eatery

Guru Teg Bahadur Road cleared of encroachments

CCTV control centre to keep an eye on miscreants in city

CCTV control centre to keep an eye on miscreants in city

Administration sets up 7 flood control rooms

Rs 10L robbery solved, 2 held