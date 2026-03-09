Second edition of New Delhi World Para Athletics Grand Prix to begin on March 11

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): India will once again take centre stage in global para sport as the second edition of the New Delhi World Para Athletics Grand Prix takes place from March 11 to 13, bringing together around 257 athletes from eight nations for a high-profile international competition in the national capital.

The event will feature athletes from India, Russia, Nepal, Bhutan, Hong Kong, Serbia, Bosnia, and Egypt, highlighting the growing international presence of para athletics in India. Team India will field the largest contingent, with approximately 219 athletes competing across multiple track-and-field events and sport classifications, as per a press release.

Several of India's top para-athletes are expected to compete at the Grand Prix, including Paralympic gold medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu, Paralympic champion and world record holder Sumit Antil, and Paralympic gold medallist Praveen Kumar.

The Indian line-up will also feature prominent athletes such as Ajeet Singh, Devendra Singh Gurjar, multiple Asian Para Games medallist Ankur Dhama, T12 sprinter Simran, who won gold at the 2025 World Championships, and Preeti Pal who won two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Paralympics in the women's 100m and 200m T35 race events, becoming the first Indian woman to win two medals in track and field at the Paralympic Games.

Athletes will compete in a wide range of para-athletics disciplines, including track and field events across different sport classifications. The competition is expected to serve as an important international platform for both elite and emerging para-athletes, while further strengthening India's role as a host for global para sporting events.

The home edition of the Grand Prix will also be particularly significant for Indian athletes from a classification perspective. A total of 74 international classification slots will be available during the competition, including 39 for athletes with physical impairments, 29 for athletes with vision impairments, and 6 for athletes with intellectual impairments.

The availability of these slots will provide many Indian athletes with an important opportunity to secure or confirm their international classification, a crucial step for participation in major global competitions.

Speaking about the event, Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India, said, "India is honoured to host the 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix in New Delhi. With more than 250 athletes and participation from eight nations, the event highlights the growing global stature of para-athletics in India. The strong Indian contingent of 219 athletes will gain valuable international exposure while competing with some of the best para-athletes from across the world."

The previous edition of the World Para Athletics Grand Prix New Delhi in 2025 saw India deliver a dominant performance, finishing at the top of the medal tally with a total of 134 medals, including 45 gold, 40 silver and 49 bronze medals. With around 150 Indian athletes competing in that edition, the host nation showcased remarkable depth across multiple track and field events, reinforcing India's growing stature in global para-athletics.

The 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix in New Delhi is expected to build on that success and continue to provide a strong competitive platform for athletes while further promoting the growth of para-athletics in the region. (ANI)

