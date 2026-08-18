Second half of IGPL 2026 Season 2 set to tee off in six weeks

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): The second half of the IGPL 2026 Season 2 is all set to tee off in six weeks after a hugely successful first half during which the Tour had six events, five of which were in Africa and one in India, a release said.

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Of the next nine events, eight will be in India after the second half kicks off in the UAE at the Al Hamra Golf Course in Ras Khaimah, UAE. The AM Green IGPL Invitational 2026 presented by Vimtra Chennai Lions GC will be held from September 23 to 25, 2026, with a purse, the release said.

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The AM Green IGPL, which features some of the top active Indian stars, will then travel across India, from Delhi to Hyderabad to Pune to Vizag and Ahmedabad.

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Two venues for the AM Green IGPL Invitational 2026 presented by Atri Mumbai Garudas GC (Nov 24-26, 2026) and AM Green IGPL Invitational 2026 presented by GolfKonnekt Bengaluru Stallions (Dec 1-3, 2026) are yet to be finalised.

"We have been very particular about the choice of venues, and they have been done after consulting the franchises and the players. We also want to promote the sport and build a fan base at these venues. Many of our players have played at these courses, and their recommendations have been taken into consideration," said Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO of the AM Green IGPL.

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The venues are also where the franchises would like to host their events. Vimtra Chennai Lions GC have decided to present their event at the well-known Al Hamra GC, Ras al Khaimah, UAE, from September 23-25. Al Hamra GC has hosted European Tour Challenge Tour events.

Similarly, RVR Delhi Blue Bulls GC chose Qutab Golf Course, Delhi as the venue for their event, from September 29 - October 1

Krishna Punjab Raptors GC have opted for Hyderabad Golf Course, Hyderabad, while Unico Gurugram Tuskers GC have gone in for Kalhaar Blues and Green GC, Ahmedabad

Green Fuels Vizag Dolphins GC will have their event at East Point GC, Vizag in the first week of November, to be followed by Phoenix Hyderabad Firebirds GC's presentation at Vooty Golf County, Hyderabad. Auro Goa Eagles GC have chosen The Poona Golf Club, Pune, from November 17-19

The addition of a few names like Arjun Prasad and the Ravi Kumar will further strengthen the field, which already includes the likes of Gaganjeet Bhullar, Karandeep Kochhar, Pukhraj Singh Gill, Aman Raj and icons like Jeev Milkha Singh, Shiv Kapur, SSP Chawrasia and Gaurav Ghei among others.

"The partnership between Asian Tour and IGPL has become very strong. We had a very successful first half with an Asian Tour event and an Asian Development Tour event in Morocco and a few in Africa in Mauritius, South Africa and Congo. We are very keen to give our players exposure to some very good international courses. It was not just the boys, but our ladies, who play on the Ladies European Tour, who got a taste of places like Mauritius and South Africa, which also host LET events," added Mundy.

The IGPL is one of the most unique Tours in the world of golf, where men and women and amateurs play together with men and women professionals vying for prize money from the same pool. The introduction of 10 franchises has brought in an exciting element of Team Championships, which will add to the thrill on the Tour.

The upcoming schedule:

Sep 23-25, 2026: AM Green IGPL Invitational 2026 presented by Vimtra Chennai Lions GC at Al Hamra GC, Ras al Khaimah, UAE

Sep 29 - Oct 1, 2026: AM Green IGPL Invitational 2026 presented by RVR Delhi Blue Bulls GC at Qutub Golf Course, Delhi

Oct 6-8, 2026: AM Green IGPL Invitational 2026 presented by Krishna Punjab Raptors GC at Hyderabad Golf Course, Hyderabad

Oct 13-15, 2026: AM Green IGPL Invitational 2026 presented by Unico Gurugram Tuskers GC at Kalhaar Blues and Green GC, Ahmedabad

Nov 3-5, 2026: AM Green IGPL Invitational 2026 presented by Green Fuels Vizag Dolphins GC at East Point GC, Vizag

Nov 10-12, 2026: AM Green IGPL Invitational 2026 presented by Phoenix Hyderabad Firebirds GC at Vooty Golf County, Hyderabad

Nov 17-19, 2026: AM Green IGPL Invitational 2026 presented by Auro Goa Eagles GC at The Poona Golf Club, Pune

Nov 24-26, 2026: AM Green IGPL Invitational 2026 presented by Atri Mumbai Garudas GC - at TBA

Dec 1-3, 2026: AM Green IGPL Invitational 2026 presented by GolfKonnekt Bengaluru Stallions - at TBA

Current 2026 IGPL Order of Merit Leaders:

Individual:

1. Udayan Mane (Atri Mumbai Garudas GC)

2. Gaganjeet Bhullar (Vimtra Chennai Lions GC)

3. Sachin Baisoya (Phoenix Hyderabad Firebirds GC)

Winners on the 2026 IGPL Tour so far:

1. AM Green IGPL Bharath Classic, Mazagan Beach and Golf Resort (Asian Tour):

Winner: Charlie Lindh (SWE)

2. AM Green IGPL Morocco Rising Stars, Mazagan Beach and Golf Resort (IGPL-ADT Joint Sanctioned).

Winner: Tanapat Pichaikool (Thailand)

3. AM Green IGPL Congo.

Winner: Aryan Roopa Anand (Ind)

4. AM Green IGPL Johannesburg:

Winner: Udayan Mane (Ind)

5. AM Green IGPL Mauritius:

Winner: Sachin Baisoya (Ind)

6. AM Green IGPL Chandigarh:

Winner: Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind). (ANI)

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