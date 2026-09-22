Second half of IGPL 2026 tees off at world-class Al Hamra in UAE

Ras Al Khaimah [UAE], September 22 (ANI): The IGPL tees off at the exquisite Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, as the second half of the prestigious Indian Golf Premier League rolls out with the IGPL Invitational 2026.

After six events, one of which was co-sanctioned with the Asian Tour, the IGPL Tour will make one more international visit to the UAE before it returns to India for the next eight events. This will be the sixth event held outside India this season, and it follows the successful stagings in Morocco (2 events), Congo, South Africa and Mauritius, according to a press release.

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The event is presented by Vimtra Ventures, who have the record-holder Gaganjeet Bhullar in their squad. It is also the first event since the franchises began taking a lead role in the IGPL. Bhullar’s 11 wins on the Asian Tour is the most by an Indian.

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The field is led by India’s legend, Bhullar, also a former Asian Games medallist; Shiv Kapur, a four-time Asian Tour winner and the 2002 Asian Games gold medallist; Olympian Udayan Mane; three-time Asian Tour winner, Gaurav Ghei; Asian Tour winner, Chiragh Kumar; and some other established stars like Indian-American Manav Shah, who played the US Open this year, and IGPL winners Aman Raj, Sachin Baisoya and Aryan Roopa Anand.

Even as the big names make their presence felt at the Al Hamra Golf Club, it also sees the debut of three new stars, which include Arjun Prasad, Joshua Grenville Wood, who was granted UAE citizenship three years ago, and Ravi Kumar. Arjun Prasad is a proven winner and very consistent player, and his presence will make the competition tighter.

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The field also includes Ahmad Skaik, a professional from the UAE, who won the 2025 GCC Golf Championship. He won an individual gold with a record-breaking 18-under-par total and led the UAE to its first-ever team gold medal. He has also represented the UAE in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO of IGPL, said, “We are delighted to be back in the UAE, which has now become a major hub for world golf. The AM Green IGPL is growing in strength with each event and is a great mix of youth and experience. We are proud to take the IGPL to world class courses like Al Hamra. We played in the UAE last year and it is great to be back here again.”

Al Hamra, a beautiful golf course which is about 7,200 yards in length, is managed by Troon Golf. It has hosted European Tour events and one of the winners here was Ryan Fox in 2022. Fox emerged a wire-to-wire winner at the Ras Al Khaimah Classic in 2022 for one of his early DP World Tour wins. Four years later he won the Claret Jug at the 2026 Open at Royal Birkdale.

Mundy added, “So it's great for the IGPL to be here and provide the youngsters to have an opportunity to play a tournament here.”

While it's a 3-day event with morning starts, the evening on September 25th, we have the program with leading corporates and well-known personalities in the United Arab members have been invited to play.

Ras Al Khaimah will also see the start of the exciting new concept, “X-Golf” on the IGPL Tour.

At 9 o'clock on the final day, X-Golf will make it first appearance, when it is played under the lights around the 18th hole.

For X-Golf, the seedings will depend on how the teams finish during the three rounds. They will get seeded from one to 10. Seed one goes directly into the semifinals, while seeds two to 10 will be put into three separate groups and they will play in a round-robin format.

The top team from each of the three groups will qualify for the semifinals, where they will join the top seed. These four teams will play the semifinals, followed by a final. Points will be awarded based on their finish, and these points will be added each week as the Tour heads towards the Grand Finale in December.

IGPL Invitational 2026 Round 1 Draw

September 23, 2026, All tee times: 7:30 AM

Group 1: Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shiv Kapur, Sachin Baisoya

Group 2: Yashas Chandra M S, Manav Shah, Tushar Pannu

Group 3: Udayan Mane, Varun Parikh, Harendra Gupta

Group 4: Sunhit Bishnoi, Trishul Chinnappa, Kanav Chauhan

Group 5: Aryan Roopa Anand, Veer Ganapathy, Aadil Bedi

Group 6: Aman Raj, Varun Chopra, Aalaap I L

Group 7: Kapil Kumar, Shat Mishra, Harshjeet Singh Sethie

Group 8: Syed Saqib Ahmed, Shaurya Binu, Milind Soni

Group 9: M Dharma, Saarthak Chhibber, Arjun Bhati

Group 10: Sukhman Singh, Sudhir Sharma, Ranjit Singh

Group 11: Kartik Sharma, Chiragh Kumar, Danish Verma

Group 12: C Muniyappa, Digraj Singh Gill, Gaurav Ghei

Group 13: Raghav Chugh, Arjun Prasad, Ravi Kumar

Group 14: Abhijit Singh Chadha, Aniket Sawant, Ahmad Skaik

Group 15: Jaibir Singh, Kurush Heerjee, Arjun Singh (A)

Group 16: Joshua Grenvilla Wood, Samarth Dwivedi, Mandaar S Prashar

Group 17: Sawai Hemendra Singh Bhati, Rohit Baisoya, Zoravar Singh Randhawa (A)

Group 18: Naman Dawar, Manpreet Mann, Mohammad SkaiK (A). (ANI)

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