Birmingham [UK], July 1 (ANI): Ahead of the second Test against England, Indian skipper Shubman Gill said that the strategy to play two spinners would not be a "bad option" if the wicket is the same as the previous Test match at Leeds.

Advertisement

Going into the second Test at Birmingham, India is trailing 0-1. During the last game, India failed to defend a 371-run set, with four fast bowling options in Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, and Mohammed Siraj, and only one spinner in Ravindra Jadeja. The fast bowlers, except for Bumrah, leaked runs at a high economy, costing India the match as much as their poor low-order batting.

In the squad, India has spin bowling options in all-rounder Washington Sundar and an attacking, wicket-taking Kuldeep Yadav, besides Jadeja.

Advertisement

Speaking on whether the team could play a second spinner at Birmingham, Gill said during the pre-match presser, "It is not common to see two spinners in England. But the weather was not typical."

"It rained a lot and the sun was shining. In the last match also, if we had an extra spinner in the 4th inning, the game could have been better. There were some patches in the wicket which we could have exploited," he added.

Advertisement

During the match, Gill said whenever Jadeja was bowling, the team felt that they were containing chances, and it was much easier for spinners to contain runs as compared to pacers, especially with the ball getting old and stopping swinging.

"The wickets were also good for batting. So, if the fast bowlers are not creating enough chances for the fast bowlers, then we feel that maybe a second spinner on these kinds of wickets will at least contain a run till the second new ball comes. So, looking at the last match, I felt that if the wicket is going to be similar to how it was in the last match, then a second spinner would be a bad option," he concluded.

India's Test squad for England series: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)