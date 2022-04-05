Second wind: Pedri Gonzalez takes Barcelona to second spot

Madrid, April 4
With a statement win against Sevilla, Barcelona showed they weren’t giving up yet in the fight for the Spanish league.
Barcelona’s revamped team under coach Xavi Hernandez kept its momentum and moved into second place for the first time this season after beating Sevilla 1-0 at home on Sunday.
Pedri Gonzalez broke the deadlock by scoring a beautiful goal in the 72nd minute at Camp Nou Stadium to move the Catalan club past Sevilla and keep its slim title hopes alive. The result left Barcelona 12 points behind leaders Real Madrid but they have a game in hand. Madrid had salvaged a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo on Saturday.
Mbappe on fire
Paris: Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe played chief tormentor on a memorable night for the France forward as he scored two and set up the other goals as the runaway Ligue 1 leaders demolished visitors Lorient 5-1 on Sunday. In a game where Lionel Messi and Neymar, with a double, also scored, the French champions’ attacking trio combined superbly
Inter win at Juventus
Milan: Inter Milan halted their poor run of form in the best possible way by beating fierce rivals Juventus 1-0 to boost their Serie A title chances and hinder their opponents’ own hopes.
Hakan Calhanoglu converted a penalty in the first-half stoppage time. Inter moved to within three points of leaders AC Milan and Napoli, who won at Atalanta 3-1 earlier. — Agencies
