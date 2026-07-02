"See you in Mexico": Record-breaking Harry Kane looks ahead after engineering a historic World Cup win against DR Congo

Atlanta [US], July 2 (ANI): Captain Harry Kane broke multiple international records as he pulled England back from the brink of a catastrophic World Cup exit, scoring a sensational late brace to seal a 2-1 comeback victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo in the Round of 32.

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The England talisman wasted no time dwelling on the near-disaster, immediately turning his attention to the Three Lions' next high-stakes knockout fixture.

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Following the final whistle, Kane took to social media to celebrate the team's immense mental fortitude while setting his sights on the tournament co-hosts.

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"This is what it means. Got the job done. See you in Mexico," posted Harry Kane on X.

This is what it means. Got the job done. See you in Mexico. 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/GRBSaF8hBL — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 1, 2026

England appeared entirely destined for one of the biggest upsets in football history after DR Congo stunned the favourites in just the seventh minute. Brian Cipenga scored his first-ever international goal, capitalising on a bright start by the African underdogs.

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For the entirety of the first half, DR Congo's disciplined pressing and stubborn defensive organisation completely neutralised Thomas Tuchel's side. Despite dominating possession, England failed to create clear-cut opportunities. Kane and Marcus Rashford were repeatedly thwarted by desperate defending and Congolese goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi, allowing DR Congo to carry a historic 1-0 lead into the interval.

The momentum completely shifted when Tuchel introduced Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka to inject pace and directness into a blunt attack. Gordon's impact was particularly lethal, pinning DR Congo deep inside its own territory.

75th Minute: Kane broke the deadlock, firing home a composed equaliser following an extended spell of sustained English pressure in the 75th minute. Just 11 minutes later, the skipper calmly converted the match-winner to secure England's path to the Round of 16.

The dramatic victory broke several long-standing historical milestones for English football: the first time in history that England had won a FIFA World Cup match after trailing at half-time. Only the second time England has ever recovered from conceding first to win a World Cup knockout match (the first being the 1966 Final vs West Germany).

Extended England's unbeaten run against CAF opposition to 10 World Cup matches--the longest such streak in tournament history. Anthony Gordon became the first player since 1966 to provide two assists as a substitute in a World Cup knockout match.

Both Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford made their 15th World Cup appearance, the most by any England men's outfield players.

Kane's double successfully kept England's campaign alive while rocketing his name further up the pantheon of footballing greatness.

With 13 career World Cup goals, the England captain has officially surpassed Pele and drawn level with French legend Just Fontaine, climbing to joint-sixth on the tournament's all-time top-scoring list. Furthermore, he is now the first England player to score 5 or more goals at two separate World Cups.

Cipenga's early strike was also the earliest goal England have conceded in a World Cup knockout fixture since Gabriel Batistuta scored in the sixth minute for Argentina at the 1998 tournament, but Kane's heroics ensured England's World Cup campaign remains alive.

As England packs its bags for the Round of 16 clash against Mexico, Kane sits just one goal behind Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in an incredibly tight race for the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot. (ANI)

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