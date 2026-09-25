Seema Kumari brings Asian Games bronze glory to Himachal, CM Sukhu congratulates athlete

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today congratulated Himachal Pradesh’s ace athlete Seema Kumari of Chamba district on her outstanding performance at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Seema won the bronze medal in the women’s 10,000-metre race, bringing laurels to the country and earning pride and recognition for Himachal Pradesh on the international sporting platform.

Advertisement

Sukhu said Seema’s remarkable achievement was a matter of immense pride for the entire state. He appreciated her dedication, perseverance and determination, saying her success reflected the rich sporting talent of Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said Seema’s performance would inspire thousands of young boys and girls across the state to pursue their sporting aspirations with confidence.

“Himachal Pradesh has immense potential in athletics and other sporting disciplines and the state government was committed to providing better facilities, training opportunities and an enabling environment for sportspersons to excel at national and international competitions,” he said.

Advertisement

He said the state government would continue to encourage talented sportspersons and extend all possible support to help them realise their dreams.