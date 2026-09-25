DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Seema Kumari brings Asian Games bronze glory to Himachal, CM Sukhu congratulates athlete

Seema Kumari brings Asian Games bronze glory to Himachal, CM Sukhu congratulates athlete

Chamba athlete wins bronze in women’s 10,000m; CM says her achievement is a matter of immense pride for Himachal Pradesh

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:33 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Athlete Seema Kumari (Image credit/PTI); and (right) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)
Advertisement

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today congratulated Himachal Pradesh’s ace athlete Seema Kumari of Chamba district on her outstanding performance at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Seema won the bronze medal in the women’s 10,000-metre race, bringing laurels to the country and earning pride and recognition for Himachal Pradesh on the international sporting platform.

Advertisement

Sukhu said Seema’s remarkable achievement was a matter of immense pride for the entire state. He appreciated her dedication, perseverance and determination, saying her success reflected the rich sporting talent of Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said Seema’s performance would inspire thousands of young boys and girls across the state to pursue their sporting aspirations with confidence.

“Himachal Pradesh has immense potential in athletics and other sporting disciplines and the state government was committed to providing better facilities, training opportunities and an enabling environment for sportspersons to excel at national and international competitions,” he said.

Advertisement

He said the state government would continue to encourage talented sportspersons and extend all possible support to help them realise their dreams.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts