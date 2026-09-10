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Home / Sports / Selaqui Strikers crowned champions of Dehradun T20 League 2026

Selaqui Strikers crowned champions of Dehradun T20 League 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 10:17 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 10 (ANI): Selaqui Strikers defeated Mussoorie Thunders by 39 runs in the final of the Dehradun T20 League 2026 at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun, to clinch the inaugural season title after a dominant all-round performance.

Due to rain, the final was reduced to 16 overs per side. After losing the toss, Selaqui Strikers were asked to bat first and got off to a steady start, according to a press release from DTL.

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However, wicketkeeper-batter Vijay Sharma then took complete control of the innings, producing a spectacular display of power-hitting as Selaqui Strikers went on to post a huge total.

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Vijay Sharma smashed an explosive unbeaten 103 off just 31 balls, including five fours and 12 sixes. His sensational knock provided the foundation for Selaqui Strikers to put up a formidable 192/3 in 16 overs.

Captain Piyush Joshi contributed 27 runs, while Sanskar Rawat scored 28. For Mussoorie Thunders, Anmol Shah, Shubham Naithani and Anshul Kumar picked up one wicket each.

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Chasing 193 for victory, Mussoorie Thunders endured a disastrous start, losing both their opening batters with just nine runs on the scoreboard. However, Anmol Shah (28), captain Akhil Singh Rawat (32) and Jonty (29) played attacking knocks to revive Mussoorie’s hopes.

Despite their efforts, Selaqui Strikers’ bowlers continued to strike at regular intervals and never allowed Mussoorie to build a sustained partnership. Nishu Patel and Siddharth Gupta were the standout performers with the ball, claiming three wickets each, while Priyank Singh and Abhay Kshetri picked up one wicket apiece.

Mussoorie Thunders were eventually bowled out for 153 in 14.4 overs, giving Selaqui Strikers a convincing 39-run victory and making them the champions of the first season of the Dehradun T20 League.

Following the successful conclusion of the tournament, outstanding performers were recognised with individual awards.

Vijay Sharma of Selaqui Strikers was named Player of the Match for his breathtaking unbeaten 103 off 31 balls in the final. Piyush Joshi, who scored 193 runs in five innings during the tournament, was awarded the Best Batter title.

Priyank Singh was named Best Bowler after taking 13 wickets in six innings. Mussoorie Thunders’ Anshul Kumar, who claimed eight wickets in three innings, was declared the Emerging Player of the Tournament.

Priyank Singh was also named Player of the Tournament for his impressive all-round contribution, having scored 24 runs and taken 13 wickets during the competition.

With Selaqui Strikers lifting the inaugural trophy, the Dehradun T20 League concluded its first season on a high, with several impressive individual performances and an exciting final bringing the league to a memorable close. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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