Selection committee shows foresight

Selecting the Indian cricket team can be a “thankless job” and in the recent past panels have also been labelled “spineless” for not taking tough calls.

However, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee has changed that perception by playing a major role in the Test retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Needless to say, head coach Gautam Gambhir was kept in the loop.

Considering the start of a two-year World Test Championship cycle with the England series beginning June 20, the selectors had conveyed to Rohit of their decision to move on before accepting Kohli’s wish to call time on his red-ball career, providing another clear indication of their long-term vision for the team. In a country where it becomes awkward to handle the retirements of legends like Kohli and Rohit, the selectors have shown the required foresight.

By moving on from Kohli and Rohit, the selectors have taken a huge punt on the younger lot comprising Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant. Gill, who is yet to prove himself in SENA countries, is set to be appointed captain with Pant being his likely deputy.

Coach Gambhir becomes most powerful figure in dressing room

New Delhi: Greg Chappell’s fall was spectacular when he tried to impose his authority while Anil Kumble could not deal with alpha male stardom but it seems Gautam Gambhir is on course to become that rare India head coach who will wield more power than the skipper. Indian cricket is replete with examples where powerful managers had to back out in front of player-power. Bishan Singh Bedi, Chappell and Kumble despite being champion players themselves didn’t realise that they have to play the second fiddle. John Wright, Gary Kirsten and Ravi Shastri knew that and were immensely successful. With the retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin, there aren’t many megastars left in the Test team and it gives Gambhir time and space to manoeuvre and move his strategic pieces on the cricketing chess board. If sources in the BCCI are to be believed, Gambhir had objectives in his bucket-list and the biggest was abolition of star culture in the team. “The Gautam Gambhir era begins now. He was categorical that during the next WTC cycle, India need to have fresh faces,” a BCCI source said. “Everyone associated with decision-making knew where Gambhir stood in terms of carrying seniors in the longest format. Obviously, his and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar’s thoughts aligned,” he added.