"Selections without clarity": Former cricketers unite in criticism as India collapse in 124-run chase

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 16 (ANI): Former cricketers expressed sharp criticism and concern after India's humiliating 30-run defeat to South Africa at Eden Gardens, where the hosts failed to chase down a target of 124. The loss has triggered questions about team selection, planning, and India's diminishing ability to turn tracks.

Advertisement

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad did not hold back, calling the defeat a reflection of deeper issues in India's Test approach.

Advertisement

"While we have been excellent in white-ball cricket, we can't call ourselves a top Test side with such planning. Selections without clarity and over-tactical thinking are backfiring. Poor results over a year in Tests barring a drawn series in England," Prasad said on X.

Advertisement

While we have been excellent in white- ball cricket. We can’t call ourselves a top Test side with such planning. Selections without clarity and over-tactical thinking are backfiring. Poor results over a year in tests barring a drawn series in England. . #IndvsSA — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) November 16, 2025

Former Gujarat cricketer Priyank Panchal echoed similar disappointment, pointing to recurring flaws.

"First New Zealand, now this. Preference to all-rounders over specialists. Lack of robust gameplan for home Test matches. Absence of understanding of pacing an innings in the longest format. Performance in flat tracks of England aside, disappointing returns otherwise," he said on X.

Advertisement

First New Zealand, now this. Preference to all-rounders over specialists. Lack of robust gameplan for home Test matches. Absence of understanding of pacing an innings in the longest format. Performance in flat tracks of England aside, disappointing returns otherwise. #INDvSA — Priyank Panchal (@PKpanchal09) November 16, 2025

Irfan Pathan highlighted India's declining skill level against spin, which has traditionally been their strength.

"Skills to play spin on turning tracks around the world have definitely gone down, but this kind of batting from India shows how much our own ability has dropped too. Soft hands, wrist work, all of it has declined drastically," Pathan said on X.

Skills to play spin on turning tracks around the world have definitely gone down, but this kind of batting from India shows how much our own ability has dropped too. Soft hands, wrist work,all of it has declined drastically. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 16, 2025

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer felt the team has not addressed mistakes from previous series defeats.

"Looks like we haven't learned our lesson from NZ (New Zealand) series loss. The gap between our spinners and opposition spinners reduces on pitches like this. We need to go back to classic Indian pitches, like the ones in the 2016-17 season when Virat was captain and Eng and NZ toured," Jaffer said on X.

Looks like we haven’t learned our lesson from NZ series loss. The gap between our spinners and opposition spinners reduces on pitches like this. We need to go back to classic Indian pitches, like the ones in 2016-17 season when Virat was captain and Eng and NZ toured. #INDvSA — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 16, 2025

Mohammad Kaif credited South Africa for executing their plans better in conditions traditionally favouring India.

"South Africa showed if you bowl well, two spinners are enough to win a Test match in India," Kaif remarked.

South Africa showed if you bowl well two spinners are enough to win a test match in india. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 16, 2025

Ravichandran Ashwin acknowledged the quality of South Africa's performance, saying, "Huge result for SA. Great game and well played to the Proteas."

Huge result for SA. Great game and well played to the proteas. — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) November 16, 2025

Earlier in the match, India bowled out South Africa for 159 after being asked to bowl first on a pitch that offered the bowlers variable bounce and proved to be tough for batting India, however, found batting just as hard and were dismissed for 189. KL Rahul top-scored with a gritty 39 while Rishabh Pant helped with a quick 27 off just 24 balls. Ravindra Jadeja's 27-run innings also helped India gain a 30-run lead. For South Africa, Harmer stood out with a four-wicket haul, while Marco Jansen claimed three wickets.

Trailing by 30 runs, South Africa posted 153 in their second innings, giving India a target of 124. Most of the visiting batters found Jadeja's spin difficult to handle, but captain Temba Bavuma showed resilience with a gritty 55, the only half-century of the match. Bosch added a valuable 25 to keep the innings going. Jadeja finished with figures of 4 for 50 from 20 overs, while Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets each, and Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah took one apiece. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)