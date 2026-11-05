Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan hailed Anshul Kamboj's spell against New Zealand in the first ODI, saying that if he keeps producing fine performances, selectors could be forced to think about adding him in their list of 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup probables.

Kamboj took full advantage of the seaming conditions in New Zealand at Auckland, producing a memorable spell of 2/22 in 10 overs in the first ODI, with 46 of his deliveries being dot deliveries. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star overcame the jitters of a tough initiation to international cricket and delivered a performance that could earn him a long rope in the bowling attack ahead of the 2027 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

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Speaking in a video by Cricinfo, Pathan said that Anshul needed more time to recover from long hours of travel before being thrown into Test cricket action. Kamboj's Test debut last year was underwhelming, as he bowled an 18-over spell of 1/89, conceding runs at almost five per over, coming in as an injury replacement.

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He also hailed Anshul's skill with new ball, old ball and in the death overs and feels that he will rise up the ladder in future.

"He will be one of the bowlers for sure. What happened during the Test match, we have to understand. It is not easy to play a Test match after travelling. For any bowler to get adjusted to the climate, recovery and then go from there, it takes time. Anshul that time, needed more time to play Test cricket," he said.

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"What I like about him that he can bowl with the new ball and has some good death bowling skill as seen with CSK. He can come round the wicket and bowl the wide yorkers. He bowled with the old ball in this match (against NZ in 1st ODI). He has that package, with the old ball, new ball and can nibble the ball too. He will go up the ladder as far as future is concerned. You would not be surprised if he keeps going like this, selectors would be forced to think about him as one of the WC probables. He is definitely one of them," he signed off.

Not so long ago, Anshul was thrashed all over the park by West Indies batters, particularly skipper Shai Hope during the ODI at New Chandigarh. The seamer conceded 82 in his nine overs during his debut ODI, out of which 42 were collected in 31 balls by Hope, who also hit him for six fours. During his Test and ODI debuts, Anshul failed to meet the hype generated because of his IPL and domestic performances.

An authoritative 74 by Virat Kohli and top-notch bowling spells from Arshdeep Singh and Anshul Kamboj were the highlights as India beat New Zealand in a rain-curtailed first ODI of the five-match series at Auckland on Wednesday.

Arshdeep Singh spearheaded India's bowling attack with an impressive four-wicket haul, while Gurnoor Brar (3/44 in 9.2 overs) claimed three wickets and Anshul Kamboj (2/22 in 10 overs) chipped in with two scalps to dismantle New Zealand's batting line-up for 185. Virat (74 off 51 balls, with 13 fours) dictated the game with authority as India gunned down a revised target of 143 runs needed in 32 overs easily. India's innings was marked by rain interruptions. (ANI)

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