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Home / Sports / Selectors rest Samson, hand Prabhsimran chance for Zimbabwe T20Is

Selectors rest Samson, hand Prabhsimran chance for Zimbabwe T20Is

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ANI
Updated At : 05:53 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Despite being named Player of the Tournament at the 2026 T20 World Cup, Sanju Samson has been left out of India's squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe.

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According to ESPNcricinfo, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee opted not to include Samson as the Zimbabwe tour is being treated as an opportunity to test fringe players.

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on July 6 announced the 15-member squad for the three-match T20I series, with Ashok Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh and Yash Thakur earning their maiden India call-ups.

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With Samson already included in the Indian squad for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan this September, the selectors decided to hand an opportunity to another wicketkeeper-batter, Prabhsimran Singh, who has impressed with his T20 performances, particularly during the last two IPL seasons for Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Singh, who featured in three matches for India A during the tri-series in Sri Lanka in June, has been named as the second wicketkeeper-batter in India's squad for the Zimbabwe T20I series, alongside Ishan Kishan.

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Following a brilliant run in the T20 WC earlier this year, where he was the third-highest run-maker, Samson made two centuries and was the leading run scorer for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026.

Samson endured a lean run during India's tours of Ireland and England, managing scores of just 5, 0 and 1. He was subsequently dropped for the second T20I against England in Manchester last week, making way for 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who made his international debut.

The Zimbabwe series will begin four days after India tours England, with the T20Is scheduled on July 23, 25 and 26 in Harare. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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