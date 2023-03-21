Self-belief fired Alcaraz to No. 1

Indian Wells, March 20
Carlos Alcaraz said his unwavering self-belief helped him come through an injury-plagued start to the season and drove his return to the top of the world rankings following his triumph at Indian Wells.
The 19-year-old ended Daniil Medvedev’s 19-match win streak with a 6-3 6-2 hammering on Sunday to leapfrog Novak Djokovic, who is not competing in the US hardcourt swing as he cannot enter the country due to his Covid vaccination status. Djokovic had taken top spot in the rankings by winning the Australian Open, with Alcaraz missing the year’s first Grand Slam due to abdominal and hamstring injuries.
The Spaniard returned to the ATP Tour in February at Buenos Aires where he won his first title since last year’s US Open and made the Rio final before withdrawing from Acapulco with a strained hamstring. “I began the season well but struggled a lot with injuries,” Alcaraz said. “I missed some tournaments I wanted to play, but I worked really hard with my team. I believe in myself and the work I’m doing right now and I’d say that’s the most important thing. — Reuters
