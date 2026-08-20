DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Sen stunned; Sindhu, Shetty advance

Sen stunned; Sindhu, Shetty advance

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:11 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
PV Sindhu won in straight games. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MUKESH AGGARWAL
Advertisement

For world No. 14 Lakshya Sen, Wednesday's match against No. 92 Garret Tan of the US was supposed to be an easier route to the pre-quarterfinals. Instead, the 18-year-old stunned the crowd at the Indira Gandhi Stadium with an upset win over the home favourite.

Advertisement

Tan, despite taking a medical break and facing a spirited fightback from Sen, had enough in his tank to script one of his biggest wins with a 19-21 21-19 21-17 result.

Advertisement

Sen trailed 10-11 at the break in the opening game but used his experience and deft skills to win 21-19. A notoriously slow starter, Sen fell behind early in the second game, trailing 4-9. And although Sen saved four game points, Tan took the match to the decider with a jump smash.

Advertisement

Sen was in dire straits as he trailed 4-11 at the final interval. He tried to make a comeback and was able to bring down the deficit to 15-17. Tan then won three successive points and converted his second match point to script a famous upset.

A disappointed Sen was gracious in his defeat. "I think he was a better player on court today. So yes, I would give a lot of credit to him," Sen said.

Advertisement

"Overall, it was a hard-fought match. And I gave it my all, whatever I had in the tank. Towards the end, I was exhausted. But again, I would give a lot of credit to him. He played a solid game. A little bit disappointed with myself and even though I know I gave it my all, I think the performance was not up to the mark," he added.

However, both PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty, who had stunned world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi in the opener, had no trouble in advancing to the next round.

Sindhu defeated Canada's Zhang Wen Yu 21-16 21-17, while Ayush rolled over Sri Lanka's Dumindu Abeywickrama 21-8 21-10 to advance to the pre-quarterfinals. Sindhu will next face third seed Wang Zi Yi of China. Ayush will be up against Indonesia's 11th seed Alwi Farhan.

Speaking of her clash against Wang, Sindhu said she is ready as there are no easy matches. "It will be difficult, obviously. There won't be any easy matches. When we are playing with top athletes, we cannot expect easy matches or easy points. We have to be prepared for long matches. I am ready for it. I have played against Wang Zi a lot of times. We know each other's game. I need to give my best and play my game," she said.

Unnati Hooda failed to convert two match points against 13th seed Michelle Li of Canada, who sealed an 11-21 21-9 23-21 win.

Also, two-time World Championships bronze medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the Round of 16 after receiving a walkover.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts