Sen stunned; Sindhu, Shetty advance

For world No. 14 Lakshya Sen, Wednesday's match against No. 92 Garret Tan of the US was supposed to be an easier route to the pre-quarterfinals. Instead, the 18-year-old stunned the crowd at the Indira Gandhi Stadium with an upset win over the home favourite.

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Tan, despite taking a medical break and facing a spirited fightback from Sen, had enough in his tank to script one of his biggest wins with a 19-21 21-19 21-17 result.

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Sen trailed 10-11 at the break in the opening game but used his experience and deft skills to win 21-19. A notoriously slow starter, Sen fell behind early in the second game, trailing 4-9. And although Sen saved four game points, Tan took the match to the decider with a jump smash.

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Sen was in dire straits as he trailed 4-11 at the final interval. He tried to make a comeback and was able to bring down the deficit to 15-17. Tan then won three successive points and converted his second match point to script a famous upset.

A disappointed Sen was gracious in his defeat. "I think he was a better player on court today. So yes, I would give a lot of credit to him," Sen said.

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"Overall, it was a hard-fought match. And I gave it my all, whatever I had in the tank. Towards the end, I was exhausted. But again, I would give a lot of credit to him. He played a solid game. A little bit disappointed with myself and even though I know I gave it my all, I think the performance was not up to the mark," he added.

However, both PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty, who had stunned world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi in the opener, had no trouble in advancing to the next round.

Sindhu defeated Canada's Zhang Wen Yu 21-16 21-17, while Ayush rolled over Sri Lanka's Dumindu Abeywickrama 21-8 21-10 to advance to the pre-quarterfinals. Sindhu will next face third seed Wang Zi Yi of China. Ayush will be up against Indonesia's 11th seed Alwi Farhan.

Speaking of her clash against Wang, Sindhu said she is ready as there are no easy matches. "It will be difficult, obviously. There won't be any easy matches. When we are playing with top athletes, we cannot expect easy matches or easy points. We have to be prepared for long matches. I am ready for it. I have played against Wang Zi a lot of times. We know each other's game. I need to give my best and play my game," she said.

Unnati Hooda failed to convert two match points against 13th seed Michelle Li of Canada, who sealed an 11-21 21-9 23-21 win.

Also, two-time World Championships bronze medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the Round of 16 after receiving a walkover.