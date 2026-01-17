Sen wows crowd but fails to cross quarterfinal hurdle

Lakshya Sen showed glimpses of his play and got a standing ovation from the capacity crowd present on Friday after he pulled off a back of body retrieve deep into the third game in his quarterfinal match against Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chun-Yi. But Sen failed to cross the line as he went down 21-17 13-21 18-21, which ended all Indian hopes in the ongoing India Open.

The game had everything, down the line smashes, crosscourt jump shots, precision drops and deceptive strokes, yet the standout was the errors committed by both players as they struggled to cope with drift.

Sen started tentatively in the first game and even trailed Lin 2-5 after the opening skirmishes. But he then steadied himself with some clever net play and a combination of down the line and crosscourt kills shots. He won the first game comfortably, despite Lin trying to make a comeback. In the second, it was a complete reversal of fortune as it was Lin who was the pace setter and errors started to fly off Sen’s racquet. The drop was so big that Lin went into the mid-game break 11-6 in lead. Lin showed his deceptive game to open a 14-9 lead and then won a breathtaking rally of 56 shots with a kill shot.

In the third, Sen raced to a 4-0 lead but Lin kept on hitting winners and eventually drew level at 9-9 with a crosscourt smash. Sen led 11-10 and went ahead 15-12 as Lin committed three straight errors. But then the leftie got into his rhythm and shot into an 18-15 lead. It was not the end, as the India No. 1 drew level with three points in a row, including the back of body retrieve to the wonder of the fans.

However, Lin then won an important point with a deceptive return of serve and then had two match points with a forced error from Sen. He won with a smash with Sen lying flat on the court.

“It was a close match. The third set was more of a pressure game. He was playing well today as per the conditions. I was not prepared for the wind today. It was not that windy yesterday. He adapted to the conditions better,” Lakshya said after his defeat. “I was shaky at the net to lift the shuttle and had multiple errors from the front,” he added.

Lin will now play the 2025 World Championships bronze medallist Victor Lai of Canada, who defeated Chinese Taipei’s Chi Yu Jen 21-18 17-21 21-15. In the other semifinal, Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew of Singapore will take on Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie.

In women’s singles, former champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand defeated Beiwen Zhang 21-16 21-12 while top seed An Se Young easily got past Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani 21-16 21-8. The other semifinal will be an all-Chinese affair between second seed Wang Zhi Yi and Chen Yu Fi.