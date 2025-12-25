DT
Senior Badminton Nationals: Tanvi, Rounak, Tanvi continue strong run

Senior Badminton Nationals: Tanvi, Rounak, Tanvi continue strong run

ANI
Updated At : 11:45 PM Dec 25, 2025 IST
Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): India's upcoming juniors Tanvi Sharma, Rounak Chauhan and Tanvi Patri continued their strong run in the Senior National Badminton Championships here on Thursday as they registered convincing wins over their respective opponents to reach the quarterfinals, according to a release.

World junior championships silver medallist Tanvi Sharma got the better of 10th seed Devika Sihag 21-11, 10-21, 21-10, while Patri packed off Parul Choudhary 21-14, 21-17 in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals.

Tanvi Sharma will now face Rakshita Sree, who defeated Sneh Lamba 21-13, 21-11, while Patri will be up against the experienced Aakarshi Kashyap, who packed off third seed Anmol Kharb 21-18, 21-18.

Top seed Unnati Hooda and second seed Anupama Upadhyaya also sealed their quarterfinal berths with contrasting wins. Unnati had to come back from a game down to beat M Meghana Reddy 19-21, 21-14, 21-12, while Anupama defeated Anvi Rathore 21-13, 21-5.

In the men's Round of 16, Rounak Chauhan upset sixth seed Lakshya Sharma 21-16, 21-16, while second seed M Tharun ended Abhinav Garg's run with a 21-15, 21-5 win. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

